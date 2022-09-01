Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
klkntv.com
Man shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot Monday morning. This was first reported at the location on 547 North 48th Street, just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive...
klkntv.com
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Marysville Resident Killed In Double Fatality Crash In Gage County Friday Evening
A fatality accident was reported Friday evening in Gage County. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 77 near Sycamore Road at approximately 6:43 p.m. The investigation shows that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch of Marysville was northbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. According to the Lancaster County’s Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 33 was attempting to turn left when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etxview.com
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park
OMAHA — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man who had been dead for some time.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
1011now.com
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspected meth and fentanyl found in Nebraska traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Kearney Hub
'The worst traumatic thing:' Labor Day cruise fundraises for Lincoln teens hurt in O Street crowd crash
Last Labor Day, Lincoln’s car club members spent their afternoon cruising around town for the man many knew only as Mr. Rod. Before his death a month earlier, Rodney Phelps had been a galvanizing fixture in the city’s hot rod community since the ’50s, active in the Roadrunners, Nomads, Nifty Fifties, Rebels and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, and an organizer of the ecumenical Sonic and Culver’s cruise nights, where all were welcome.
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
1011now.com
LIVE: Lincoln Police release details on suspicious death investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Friday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are set to release details on a suspicious death investigation. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene. Police...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal crash near Syracuse
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
iheart.com
Arrest made in Lincoln murder
(Lincoln, NE) -- An arrest is made in connection to a Wednesday morning murder in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say 55 year old William Wright has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. Around 2:00 Wednesday morning, officers were called to the area of 3rd and P street for an unresponsive man down in a field. Police say 61 year old Ronald George was pronounced dead at the scene.
York News-Times
Shredder truck catches fire on Lincoln Avenue
The contents of a box truck carrying a large paper shredder caught fire Thursday afternoon, about 3 p.m., as it traveled down South Lincoln Avenue. Inside the truck was a large automated paper shredder – and a very large volume of shredded paper. The driver was able to pull the truck over to the side of the road, east and across the road from where the Cornerstone Technology Center is located. It appeared the shredder machine caught fire inside the box – and being surrounded by all the shredded paper didn’t help the situation. York Fire and Rescue, along with the York Police Department, responded and firefighters were using foam to extinguish the situation. The truck was eventually moved to Hitz Towing so the contents could be removed without passing traffic being a factor.
Comments / 0