IFA 2022 | MSI showcases slim fanless mini PC with Intel Alder Lake-P ULV CPUs
Alder Lake Desktop Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Mini PC MSI. MSI presented its latest industrial mini PCs at this year’s IFA expo in Berlin, and among the models that stood out was the MS-C902 slim fanless box designed for signage, kiosks, automation and AIoT edge computing. Even though...
Nokia and OFF Global launch PureBook Fold / Lite 14.1-inch budget laptops with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Nokia and OFF Global are expanding the notebook portfolio with two new inexpensive PureBook models powered by Intel’s Jasper Lake ultra-low voltage processors. The PureBook Fold brings the portability and versatility of a 2-in-1 model with tablet and laptop modes, while the PureBook Lite is designed to be a sleek all-rounder with features for the whole family.
The Lenovo Yoga 7 14 confirms AMD's advantage in the mobile segment
AMD Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Review Snippet Touchscreen Windows. The new Yoga 7 14 is Lenovo's current 14-inch convertible in the upper mid-range segment. Priced at 1499 Euros (or 1349 Euros for students), it is around 500 Euros cheaper than the flagship convertible Yoga 9i, which left a very good impression during our review. Customers can choose between the Yoga 7 14 with the Intel Core i7-1260P and the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U. The price and the specs are identical (2.8K OLED, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), but AMD users do not get Thunderbolt support. However, one of the two USB-C ports supports USB 4 (40 Gbps), so there should not be many limitations in practice.
YOGA・
Intel Raptor Lake price target was reportedly 5-30% more than Alder Lake but Ryzen 7000's pricing allegedly threw a wrench in the works
Hardware leaker Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel is at it again with new information regarding Intel Raptor Lake’s pricing and performance. Discussing the performance of the Core i9-13900K, one of leaker’s sources mentioned that the Core i9-13900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X “will effectively be a tie”. Tom has suggested in the past that Raptor Lake vs Zen 4 will be much closer than people think, so this newest rumor is not surprising.
Schenker XMG Neo 17 M22 in review: High performance gaming laptop with a mechanical Cherry MX keyboard
AMD Gaming Geforce Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Windows Review Snippet. The Schenker XMG Neo 17 is a 17-inch gaming laptop with a low weight that falls significantly below 3 kg (~6.61 lbs). Despite this, Schenker uses high-quality materials resulting in a good rigidity of both the base unit and the lid.
Redmi A1 leaks as Xiaomi's next entry-level smartphone running Android 12 (Go edition)
Yogesh Brar has shared numerous specifications relating to the Redmi A1, a new product category for Xiaomi. Rumoured to be arriving tomorrow alongside the Redmi 11, the Redmi A1 should feature the MediaTek Helio A22, a chipset that we have already reviewed in budget smartphones like the Nokia 2.3 and the Huawei Y5 2019. Predictably, Xiaomi will complement the Redmi A1 with just 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage, reinforcing that the device is squarely a budget smartphone.
Vivo X80 Pro - Strong smartphone with few weaknesses
Vivo aims to redefine videography with its smartphone. Judging by the spec sheet alone, it meets the basic requirements well enough. Ultra HD video up to 60 frames per second and 8k at 30 FPS, supplemented by powerful image stabilization. Vivo also hopes to provide the cinema experience out of the box with the Zeiss Cinematic mode.
Deal | EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 drops below US$1,000 in Amazon's latest GPU sale
Gamers around the world have suffered from sky-high GPU prices for quite some time, but with the upcoming release of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series of graphics cards and the declining demand from crypto miners, sought-after desktop GPUs like the powerful RTX 3090 are being sold for significantly less money than last year. This is particularly true if prospective buyers are patient enough to wait for an according deal, which can now be found at a certain e-commerce behemoth from Seattle.
MSI Titan GT77 12UHS 4K: Hot rod with RTX 3080 Ti delivers top performance
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the Titan GT77, MSI is offering one of the most powerful desktop replacements right now. It is designed for usage scenarios that require intense computing power and a huge amount of RAM, such as video editing, rendering and gaming. At the time of our review, the GT77 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can be had for around 3,900 Euro (US$3,999). The top-spec model that we tested will set you back around 5,600 Euro (US$5,980).
Apple Watch "SE 2" is tipped to launch alongside the Series 8 with the same SoC at Apple's Far Out event
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wearable. The Far Out event is now nearly upon us; nevertheless, Mark Gurman has kept its rumor-mill grinding with a new hints that Apple will introduce 3 different kinds of Watch during this launch: the Series 8, the first-gen Pro and the second-gen SE.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G and Surface Studio 3 all touted for bumper autumn hardware event
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have provided more details about the scale of Microsoft's next hardware launch event, currently thought to be scheduled for early autumn. To recap, Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, alleged last month that a next-generation Surface Pro would succeed the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Incidentally, Bowden has subsequently teased that Microsoft also plans to launch a Surface Studio 3.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 5 7600X thermals are reportedly out of control at 95 C and 90 C respectively as the Core i9-13900K runs comparatively cooler
AMD took the wraps off the Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs on August 29. The series which include the Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores/32 threads), the Ryzen 9 7900X (12 cores/ 24 threads), the Ryzen 7 7700X (8 cores/ 16 threads), and the Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads). The CPUs offer substantial performance improvements over their predecessors while being much smaller. But, according to Chinese hardware leaker Enthusiast Citizen, the performance of the Zen 4 CPUs comes at a huge thermal cost.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X multi-core Cinebench R23 performance seemingly much better than previously rumored without needing 360 mm AIO cooling
A few days ago, we reported that the Ryzen 9 7950X scored 2,205 and 29,649 points in the single-core and multi-core Cinebench R23 runs. This single-threaded Cinebench R23 performance of the AMD chip was almost identical to the Core i9-13900K while the multi-threaded benchmark result fell quite short of the Intel Raptor Lake part which scored 35,693 when power limited to 250 W and 40,616 points without any power limitations.
Apple iPhone 14 pre-sale scalper prices in China hit equivalent of almost US$1,000 for the standard model
Alleged iPhone 14 pre-sale scalper prices have been shared on Weibo and clearly offline retailers are looking forward to taking advantage of fans in China who are desperate to get hold of Apple’s latest and greatest. As mentioned above, in this example the standard iPhone 14 costs 6,699 yuan (~US$966) while the iPhone 14 Plus is set at 7,399 yuan (~US$1,067). Those planning on using this particular outlet to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro model better be ready to pay out, as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is listed at 9,899 yuan (~US$1,428) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is an eye-watering 10,899 yuan (~US$1,572).
Vivo X Fold Plus: Details of Vivo's Galaxy Z Fold4 rival leak ahead of launch
Vivo looks set to bring another foldable phone to the market. The company launched the Vivo X Fold earlier in the year and is geared to refresh it shortly with the Vivo X Fold S, with details of the foldable now leaking ahead of release. According to Digital Chat Station,...
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is pretty much a budget Alienware x14
Dell has recently started shipping its Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 laptop as a higher-performance alternative to the standard U-series-powered Inspiron 14 7420. It carries powerful internals for a 14-inch screen size including the 12th gen Core i7-12700H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU alongside a high resolution 2240 x 1400 IPS display. The system retails for $1150 USD when configured like our review unit here. However, many of these same configurable options can also be found on the much more expensive 2022 Alienware x14.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic to launch with a few features short of the Mavic 3 to cut costs
A few days ago, @DealsDrone outlined the Mavic 3 Classic, a drone that we discussed in relation to the DJI Mini 3. Subsequently, the leaker has shared two more Mavic 3 Classic-related images, potentially of a production unit. Reposted on Twitter from WeChat, the images highlight a major change from the Mavic 3, underlining that the Mavic 3 Classic will be a cheaper alternative to DJI's flagship consumer drone.
Xiaomi POCO M5 debuts with Android 12, a 90 Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G99 from €189
Xiaomi has presented the POCO M5, a smartphone the company has introduced alongside the POCO M5s. Incidentally, the POCO M5 resembles the POCO M4 5G, which has only just arrived in Europe. As for the POCO M5, Xiaomi has equipped this with the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset with an octa-core CPU and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Additionally, Xiaomi complements the budget chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.
Apple's dislike of flexible MacBook OLED display 'wrinkles' forcing Samsung to improvise
Apple is not keen on the "crumpled" looks that larger flexible OLED displays portray so it reportedly wants none of those wrinkles in its future MacBooks and iPads with such panels. Modern handsets with OLED displays, including Apple's own iPhones, use "flexible" screens where the light-emitting diodes are deposited with a bendy plastic substrate and undergo thin-film encapsulation, unlike LCDs which have thick glass substrates.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra promotional video leaks with clues to 125 W charging, 200 MP camera capabilities and other flagship features
Last month, Motorola unveiled the Moto X30 Pro in China, a smartphone that the company had been teasing for a while in the country. While Motorola has teased the device's global release for September 8, it has long been assumed that it would launch outside China as the Edge 30 Ultra. For context, the company already sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro; the Edge 30 Neo is expected to launch soon too.
