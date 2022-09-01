Alleged iPhone 14 pre-sale scalper prices have been shared on Weibo and clearly offline retailers are looking forward to taking advantage of fans in China who are desperate to get hold of Apple’s latest and greatest. As mentioned above, in this example the standard iPhone 14 costs 6,699 yuan (~US$966) while the iPhone 14 Plus is set at 7,399 yuan (~US$1,067). Those planning on using this particular outlet to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro model better be ready to pay out, as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is listed at 9,899 yuan (~US$1,428) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is an eye-watering 10,899 yuan (~US$1,572).

