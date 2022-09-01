ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

vieravoice.com

28 North new chef, manager familiar with the latitude

The 28 North Gastropub restaurant, bar and pub at The Avenue Viera has a new executive chef and a new general manager, and foodies can’t wait to see what the pair will bring to the table. The name 28 North represents the latitude for Brevard County. “Many of our...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Deer Island home tops Winter Garden sales from Aug. 13 to 19

A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 13 to 19. The home at 255 Deer Isle Drive, Winter Garden, sold Aug. 16, for $1.1 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 3,041 square feet of living area. Days on market: 15.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
vieravoice.com

Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd

Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
tastychomps.com

Labor Day Weekend – Local Orlando Foodie Specials – 2022

Kick off your Labor Day weekend by imbibing like Hemingway with JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and Café La Trova, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars, for an exclusive “Havana Nights” pop-up cocktail experience. Sponsored by Bacardi, the cocktail menu features drinks true to early 20th century Cuba, like the Daiquiri Clasico, Mojito Criollo and more. Each drink is handmade by the Café La Trova team, using the “cantinero” style of bartending with quick handwork and theatrical shaking. Hosted in the recently renovated EvrBar at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, transport yourself to the shores of Havana with tropical décor, live music and a menu of Cuban-inspired small bites.
ORLANDO, FL
vieravoice.com

Independent seniors quickly fill Buena Vida cottages

Leonard A. Zeiler, 90, decided to downsize from living alone in a four-bedroom, four-bath house, and Buena Vida’s cottages were his perfect option. “It was just too large. After my wife died, I looked around and decided that apartment living wasn’t for me. This was the perfect size with no maintenance, all new and the people are all my age.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
helpmechas.com

Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
FORT MYERS, FL
Inside the Magic

Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Surprise, more storms expected Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more showers and storms along the East Coast sea breeze through the afternoon today. Expect a 50% coverage of rain on Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will be up to 50% for the afternoon on Labor Day...
ORLANDO, FL

