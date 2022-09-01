Read full article on original website
Redmi A1 leaks as Xiaomi's next entry-level smartphone running Android 12 (Go edition)
Yogesh Brar has shared numerous specifications relating to the Redmi A1, a new product category for Xiaomi. Rumoured to be arriving tomorrow alongside the Redmi 11, the Redmi A1 should feature the MediaTek Helio A22, a chipset that we have already reviewed in budget smartphones like the Nokia 2.3 and the Huawei Y5 2019. Predictably, Xiaomi will complement the Redmi A1 with just 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage, reinforcing that the device is squarely a budget smartphone.
Apple Watch Pro is tipped to launch with a flat screen and a super-sized top-end SKU
Apple is now believed to unleash an inaugural Pro version of its Watch alongside the iPhone 14 series that could be as durable as it is expensive. Now, not more than 48 hours from its potential reveal, leakers claims to have uncovered what might be the most compelling evidence of its existence yet.
Xiaomi POCO M5 debuts with Android 12, a 90 Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G99 from €189
Xiaomi has presented the POCO M5, a smartphone the company has introduced alongside the POCO M5s. Incidentally, the POCO M5 resembles the POCO M4 5G, which has only just arrived in Europe. As for the POCO M5, Xiaomi has equipped this with the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset with an octa-core CPU and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Additionally, Xiaomi complements the budget chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.
Google Pixel Tablet could be a 'budget or mid-range' Android tablet that doubles as a Nest Hub replacement
Developer Kuba Wojciechowski claims to have discovered information about the Pixel Tablet within Android source code. For reference, Wojciechowski has shared Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera details, as we discussed in July. Additionally, he outlined equivalent information about the Pixel 7 Ultra, Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet.
Xiaomi POCO M5s arrives sporting an AMOLED display and a 64 MP camera from €209
Xiaomi has announced the POCO M5s, a smartphone that measures 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 mm and weighs 178.8 g. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will be available in Blue, Grey and White colourways, all with black camera housings. As for the latter, Xiaomi includes a 64 MP primary sensor, along with 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth cameras. Additionally, the POCO M5s has a 13 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, mirroring the device's 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G and Surface Studio 3 all touted for bumper autumn hardware event
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have provided more details about the scale of Microsoft's next hardware launch event, currently thought to be scheduled for early autumn. To recap, Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, alleged last month that a next-generation Surface Pro would succeed the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Incidentally, Bowden has subsequently teased that Microsoft also plans to launch a Surface Studio 3.
Rumor | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX989 will team up to form the Android flagship smartphone combo to beat in 2023
According to the eminent leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone with the Sony IMX989 as a main image sensor ready to go. Given the latest rumors, this device might launch as the "13 Ultra", the top-end SKU of its upcoming flagship series. However, it may not have this unique combination of putative specs to itself for very long.
Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor roundup as the expected iPhone 14 release date grows closer
As alleged “new” iPhone 14 datasheets start swirling around social media, now is as good a time as any to revisit some of the key expectations for Apple’s 2022 iPhones. While it’s obvious that this latest leak is simply a list of rumored specifications and prices that has been passed around on Weibo for the last several months and has now been printed and then crumpled up to give it some kind of authentic look, many details about the Apple iPhone 14 series have seemingly been set in stone, with numerous analysts and leakers agreeing on quite a few of the key iPhone 14 rumors.
Nokia and OFF Global launch PureBook Fold / Lite 14.1-inch budget laptops with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Nokia and OFF Global are expanding the notebook portfolio with two new inexpensive PureBook models powered by Intel’s Jasper Lake ultra-low voltage processors. The PureBook Fold brings the portability and versatility of a 2-in-1 model with tablet and laptop modes, while the PureBook Lite is designed to be a sleek all-rounder with features for the whole family.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic to launch with a few features short of the Mavic 3 to cut costs
A few days ago, @DealsDrone outlined the Mavic 3 Classic, a drone that we discussed in relation to the DJI Mini 3. Subsequently, the leaker has shared two more Mavic 3 Classic-related images, potentially of a production unit. Reposted on Twitter from WeChat, the images highlight a major change from the Mavic 3, underlining that the Mavic 3 Classic will be a cheaper alternative to DJI's flagship consumer drone.
Vivo X80 Pro - Strong smartphone with few weaknesses
Vivo aims to redefine videography with its smartphone. Judging by the spec sheet alone, it meets the basic requirements well enough. Ultra HD video up to 60 frames per second and 8k at 30 FPS, supplemented by powerful image stabilization. Vivo also hopes to provide the cinema experience out of the box with the Zeiss Cinematic mode.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 teardown reveals significant internal differences compared to its predecessor
JerryRigEverything has now disassembled the Galaxy Z Fold4, having put the device through a durability test last week. While Samsung's latest foldable smartphone survived the YouTuber's durability test, JerryRigEverything destroyed most of his Galaxy Z Fold4 while attempting to disassemble it. As the video below shows, Samsung makes it improbable to remove either of the device's displays without specialist tools.
Huawei Watch D showcased at IFA 2022 ahead of European release with blood pressure monitoring, ECG and skin temperature sensor support
Huawei has officially confirmed that the Watch D is finally on the verge of arriving in the Eurozone. To recap, the company revealed in May that the Watch D would be available outside China at some stage. However, the company was awaiting regulatory approval before it could sell the Watch D in Europe and other markets with its blood pressure monitoring capabilities enabled. Seemingly, this has now happened, at least based on the company's announcement at IFA 2022.
Apple Watch "SE 2" is tipped to launch alongside the Series 8 with the same SoC at Apple's Far Out event
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wearable. The Far Out event is now nearly upon us; nevertheless, Mark Gurman has kept its rumor-mill grinding with a new hints that Apple will introduce 3 different kinds of Watch during this launch: the Series 8, the first-gen Pro and the second-gen SE.
The Lenovo Yoga 7 14 confirms AMD's advantage in the mobile segment
AMD Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Review Snippet Touchscreen Windows. The new Yoga 7 14 is Lenovo's current 14-inch convertible in the upper mid-range segment. Priced at 1499 Euros (or 1349 Euros for students), it is around 500 Euros cheaper than the flagship convertible Yoga 9i, which left a very good impression during our review. Customers can choose between the Yoga 7 14 with the Intel Core i7-1260P and the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U. The price and the specs are identical (2.8K OLED, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), but AMD users do not get Thunderbolt support. However, one of the two USB-C ports supports USB 4 (40 Gbps), so there should not be many limitations in practice.
YOGA・
Xiaomi 12S Ultra - The bokeh effect of the camera smartphone is sensational
Together with Leica, the 12S Ultra from Xiaomi focuses heavily on the camera system, which consists of a huge Sony IMX989 that performs particularly well with excellent image quality and natural bokeh. We were particularly taken with the quality of the blur area. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie...
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
OPPO will start shipping smartphones without chargers in their boxes from 2023
OPPO has launched the Reno8 and 8 Pro for the European market, thereby briinging their AMOLED displays and lesser-spotted Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8100-MAX (complete with a series-first MariSilicon X co-processor) respectively. They start at €599.90 (~US$597) or €799.90 (~US$797) for 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage base models. Accordingly,...
Deal | Renewed Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) with 512 GB selling for just US$589 on Amazon as stock rapidly diminishes
Amazon is offering a range of renewed third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices at very attractive prices at the moment, with stocks seemingly dwindling quickly and in limited quantities. The retailer assures customers that renewed devices are carefully checked and refurbished, although minor scratches and bumps may be present. However, considering the generally high prices stated for a new iPad Pro 12.9 (2021; US$1,399 for a Wi-Fi model with 512 GB), it shouldn’t be too difficult to overlook a blemish here and there, especially at the prices Amazon is posting. The 2018 version of the tablet with Wi-Fi only connectivity and 512 GB is available for US$589 but only in space gray and presumably for a very limited time (six units remaining at the time of writing).
New HarmonyOS 2.1 update brings new features to Huawei Watch GT 3 and Watch GT Runner with Smart Door compatibility
The Huawei Watch GT 3 and GT Runner have received a new update in China. According to Huawei Central, the new update arrives as HarmonyOS 2.1.0.399 and is approximately a 125 MB download. Typically, Huawei waits a while before it releases equivalent updates in other markets, such as the Eurozone and the UK. Still, it is unclear in what form the update will arrive outside China when it eventually does.
