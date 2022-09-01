ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Hits Shelves on September 10

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nr54q_0heKHgwb00

Everything fans must know about the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' basketball shoes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Perhaps no shoe is more important to NBA legend Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line than the Air Jordan 3. After the Chicago Bulls shooting guard expressed his disappointment with the Air Jordan 2, Nike enlisted the help of legendary shoe designer Tinker Hatfield.

The Air Jordan 3 was released in 1988 and perhaps saved the future partnership between Nike and Jordan. The OG basketball shoe has enjoyed unwavering popularity over the past 34 years. Just last month, we covered the release of the Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' on Kobe Day.

While the white and purple colorway was perfect for the Los Angeles Lakers faithful, Jordan Brand is directly appealing to Chicago Bulls fans and old-school sneakerheads with the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red.'

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Information

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red'

Nike

The Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will hit shelves on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Men's sizes will cost $210, Grade School sizes will cost $150, Pre-School sizes will cost $90, and Toddler sizes will cost $70. Fans can purchase the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

Like the original pair, the shoe features a white leather upper with an elephant print wrapped around the heel and toe. A red Jumpman logo is embroidered on the tongues to match the red mudguard. Since it is an OG colorway, the iconic 'Nike AIR' logo is placed on the heels.

While special sneaker collaborations with rappers often get the most hype, the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will serve as another example of the shoe's staying power.

Jordan Brand has re-released the Air Jordan 3 in countless colorways since 1988. But the original colorways worn by Michael Jordan will always stand the test of time.

It is a safe bet that the Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' will sell out quickly. However, there are options for fans who fail to purchase a pair before they sell out online. Those consumers willing to pay resale prices can purchase a pair of the retro basketball shoes on eBay, GOAT, or StockX.

Check out the video from Chris Chae of WearTesters below. Chase provides fans with up-close images of the shoes in hand, plus a history lesson on the Air Jordan 3. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

CeeDee Lamb Wears Air Jordan 4s During Cowboys Game

Zion Williamson Stars in Jordan Brand Commercial

Comments / 12

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
3d ago

Michael Jordan, is literally the face of NIKE, and his Jordan brand of shoes are popular and who doesn’t want a pair of Air Jordan to wear? But let LeBron James, announce he’s dropping a new line of shoes by NIKE, and all I read his brand & shoe line. His shoes are made in China, and in sweat shops, he’s a sellout and everything negative under the sun about him. Why aren’t you folks speaking negatively about Michael Jordan brand of shoes, made by NIKE? Why the hypocrisy and the hate for LeBron James and nothing but love for Michael Jordan? Someone tell me the difference.

Reply(1)
11
Ebony Humphries
3d ago

not a fan of his shoe or any shoe with that high of a price when I can 2 pairs of a diff brand or a couple Nikes for that fact

Reply
7
Related
hypebeast.com

Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release

Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced

Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tinker Hatfield
Footwear News

Clot’s New Jordan Delta 2 Collab Is Inspired by the Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’

Frequent collaborators Clot and Jordan Brand have joined forces yet again and for their latest project, the duo is collaborating on a lifestyle shoe for the first time ever. After giving the acclaimed Nike Dunk High a metallic silver upgrade in March, the Hong Kong-based brand and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand are dressing the popular Jordan Delta 2 lifestyle shoe in a colorway that’s inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint.” According to Clot, this project is inspired by one of Clot founder and creative director Edison Chen’s favorite Jordan silhouettes, which is the Jordan 13. The signature “Flint” mesh overlay...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs

Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
EUGENE, OR
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange

While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details

There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Air Jordan#Nba#The Chicago Bulls#The Air Jordan 2#Og#The Los Angeles Lakers#Grade School#Pre School#Snkrs
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
hypebeast.com

"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion

While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets New Release Date

One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4. It is a classic silhouette that dropped all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with more new offerings, and in 2022 specifically, they have been able to bring the heat. In fact, fans are anticipating a new colorway called "Midnight Navy" which has received a ton of nice teasers.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "TSU Tigers"

Has a lengthy history collaborating with its university partners. While the Swoosh is best known for its projects with schools such as the University of North Carolina and the University of Oregon, it doesn’t hesitate to connect with lesser known institutions. Now, it looks to have a pack of Dunk Low colorways releasing in celebration of historically black colleges and universities. Spotlighted here, a collaborative Tennessee State University Tigers pair is on the way alongside rumored colorways for Clark Atlanta University and Florida A&M University.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details

The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
The Spun

Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James Heat teammate eyeing NBA comeback

Nearly a decade after winning back-to-back titles with LeBron James on the Miami Heat, one former NBA player wants another bite at the apple. Six-year NBA veteran Norris Cole told reporters this week that he would like to make a comeback to the league. “I still have the ability,” Cole...
NBA
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"

Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
APPAREL
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
160
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy