Your News Local
Dam to Dam Ride online registration deadline approaching September 9
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Visit Wabash County officials announce that online registration for the 13th annual Wabash County Dam to Dam Ride (D2D) will close at noon on September 9. The ride takes place on Sunday, September 11 and is powered by INGUARD. The inception of the ride began with Dr....
Current Publishing
$8.8 million project to be built on Nickel Plate Trail
An $8.8 million project broke ground near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers Aug. 17. Fairway Independent Mortgage is building a new headquarters at the entrance of Fishers Technology Park at the corner of Technology Drive and Technology Lane, off Lantern Road. The project, called the Techway Project, will house...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Parks invites public’s feedback on future of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park
Community invited to complete online survey now through Sept. 11. Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) invites the public to participate in an online survey to determine the community’s vision for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park, located near 146th Street and River Road. The survey is open now and will remain open through Sunday, Sept. 11.
readthereporter.com
Next phase of State Road 32 work begins this week in Noblesville
State Road 38 access to State Road 32 will close for 55 days. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Calumet Civil Contractor, Inc. plans for traffic shifts on State Road 32 in Noblesville starting on or after Tuesday, Sept. 6, through the end of October. This next phase of work will...
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
Market District sets sights on Westfield location
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
WLFI.com
Chip plant to add 2M gallons of wastewater daily
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion factory will produce a lot of microchips and pump out lots of wastewater. Semiconductor manufacturers like Skywater Technology use a lot of water to operate. Skywater is expected to produce about 2 million gallons of wastewater a day from its planned West Lafayette plant.
readthereporter.com
Lane closures on State Road 32 begin this week in Westfield
The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin work this week on the left lanes of eastbound and westbound State Road 32 between Oak Ridge Road and Wheeler Road. The work will begin Wednesday, Sept. 7 and last through the end of October, weather depending. The left lanes of eastbound and...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of the Noblesville government’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will take out the Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. Mark Heirbrandt, a Republican who...
ballstatedailynews.com
Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’
On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
Your News Local
Cass County lawmakers invite local college students to apply for paid Statehouse internship
STATEHOUSE- Cass County legislators invite local college students and recent graduates of all majors to apply for a paid internship with Indiana House Republicans. State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) said House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly as they work at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes at the end of April. He said internships are available in several departments and are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students and recent graduates.
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
Your News Local
Waypoint announces 2nd annual dodgeball tournament fundraiser
WABASH, IN- Waypoint officials are excited to announce that UNDAUNTED Leadership, Coaching and Wholeness is the 2022 title sponsor for the second annual Waypoint Dodgeball Tournament. The fundraising tournament will be held on November 4 in conjunction with First Friday in downtown Wabash. The 2022 tournament theme is GLOW, GLOW HARD or GLOW HOME. New this year is the addition of an open play kids court, allowing children to join in the fun. There will be numerous activities downtown and options for food and refreshments.
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Man killed after tire on car 'fails,' causes car to strike utility pole
Casey Bybee-McGill was killed after the right rear tire of the 1998 red Ford Taurus "failed," causing the vehicle to slide, cross the center line and strike a utility pole.
readthereporter.com
Candidates with over 100 years in Carmel file for school board
Brown, Brake & Sharp team up to help Carmel Clay Schools. Carmel residents with a combined 104 years living in Carmel – Jenny Brake, Dr. Adam Sharp, and Greg Brown – filed to run for Carmel Clay School Board this past month. There are three school board districts...
Your News Local
Gregory Allen Clark
Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away in the early morning on September 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on October 6, 1956 in Huntington County, Indiana. After graduating from Manchester...
readthereporter.com
David Weekley Homes now selling in Fishers’ Grantham neighborhood
David Weekley Homes, one of the largest national privately held home builders, is now selling single-family homes in the Fishers community of Grantham. The builder’s model home, The Paddock, is under construction and slated to open for tours in October 2022. Grantham offers craftsman-style, one- and two-story homes situated...
Your News Local
Special Olympics Indiana to host screening of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” on September 26.
WABASH, IN — Carl Erskine, the man who is living a perfect game, will be brought to the big screen in Wabash, Indiana, with the showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” on Sept. 26 at the Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St.
WOWO News
Indiana Teacher of The Year Nominations Include Two From Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year Finalists. For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. And this year, two of the nominees are from Northeast Indiana. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating, and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor.
