WABASH, IN- Waypoint officials are excited to announce that UNDAUNTED Leadership, Coaching and Wholeness is the 2022 title sponsor for the second annual Waypoint Dodgeball Tournament. The fundraising tournament will be held on November 4 in conjunction with First Friday in downtown Wabash. The 2022 tournament theme is GLOW, GLOW HARD or GLOW HOME. New this year is the addition of an open play kids court, allowing children to join in the fun. There will be numerous activities downtown and options for food and refreshments.

WABASH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO