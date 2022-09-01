ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Wabash High School students awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

WABASH, IN – Wabash High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Cass County lawmakers invite local college students to apply for paid Statehouse internship

STATEHOUSE- Cass County legislators invite local college students and recent graduates of all majors to apply for a paid internship with Indiana House Republicans. State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) said House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly as they work at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes at the end of April. He said internships are available in several departments and are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students and recent graduates.
Waypoint announces 2nd annual dodgeball tournament fundraiser

WABASH, IN- Waypoint officials are excited to announce that UNDAUNTED Leadership, Coaching and Wholeness is the 2022 title sponsor for the second annual Waypoint Dodgeball Tournament. The fundraising tournament will be held on November 4 in conjunction with First Friday in downtown Wabash. The 2022 tournament theme is GLOW, GLOW HARD or GLOW HOME. New this year is the addition of an open play kids court, allowing children to join in the fun. There will be numerous activities downtown and options for food and refreshments.
Gregory Allen Clark

Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away in the early morning on September 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on October 6, 1956 in Huntington County, Indiana. After graduating from Manchester...
Robert L. “Bob” Frantz

Robert L. “Bob” Frantz, 99, North Manchester, Indiana, joined his wife in heaven on September 4, 2022. The son of the late Jacob and Ethel E. (Renicker) Frantz, Bob was born on his family’s farm in Liberty Mills, Indiana, on October 25, 1922. Before graduating high school,...
Willis W. Fisher

Willis W. Fisher, 97, Marion, passed away at 5:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, February 2, 1925, to John and Ethel (Wagner) Fisher. He was married to Phyllis A. (Hoyt) Fisher, who preceded him in death. Willis graduated from Marion High...
MARION, IN

