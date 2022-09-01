Read full article on original website
Dam to Dam Ride online registration deadline approaching September 9
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Visit Wabash County officials announce that online registration for the 13th annual Wabash County Dam to Dam Ride (D2D) will close at noon on September 9. The ride takes place on Sunday, September 11 and is powered by INGUARD. The inception of the ride began with Dr....
Wabash High School students awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs
WABASH, IN – Wabash High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Cass County lawmakers invite local college students to apply for paid Statehouse internship
STATEHOUSE- Cass County legislators invite local college students and recent graduates of all majors to apply for a paid internship with Indiana House Republicans. State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) said House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly as they work at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes at the end of April. He said internships are available in several departments and are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students and recent graduates.
Waypoint announces 2nd annual dodgeball tournament fundraiser
WABASH, IN- Waypoint officials are excited to announce that UNDAUNTED Leadership, Coaching and Wholeness is the 2022 title sponsor for the second annual Waypoint Dodgeball Tournament. The fundraising tournament will be held on November 4 in conjunction with First Friday in downtown Wabash. The 2022 tournament theme is GLOW, GLOW HARD or GLOW HOME. New this year is the addition of an open play kids court, allowing children to join in the fun. There will be numerous activities downtown and options for food and refreshments.
Gregory Allen Clark
Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away in the early morning on September 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on October 6, 1956 in Huntington County, Indiana. After graduating from Manchester...
Robert L. “Bob” Frantz
Robert L. “Bob” Frantz, 99, North Manchester, Indiana, joined his wife in heaven on September 4, 2022. The son of the late Jacob and Ethel E. (Renicker) Frantz, Bob was born on his family’s farm in Liberty Mills, Indiana, on October 25, 1922. Before graduating high school,...
Special Olympics Indiana to host screening of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” on September 26.
WABASH, IN — Carl Erskine, the man who is living a perfect game, will be brought to the big screen in Wabash, Indiana, with the showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” on Sept. 26 at the Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St.
Willis W. Fisher
Willis W. Fisher, 97, Marion, passed away at 5:00 am on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, February 2, 1925, to John and Ethel (Wagner) Fisher. He was married to Phyllis A. (Hoyt) Fisher, who preceded him in death. Willis graduated from Marion High...
