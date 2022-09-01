ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NH

Q97.9

Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?

If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Tourists visit Lakes Region for Labor Day weekend

BELMONT, N.H. — The last summer holiday weekend was busy for the Lakes Region. People from across New England come to stay cool. Stas Daniel, of Vermont, was diving off a bridge with his friends. "We just went to a concert at the Pavillion," Daniel said. "It was a...
BELMONT, NH
New Hampshire State
Belmont, NH
94.3 WCYY

Summer Camp is Year-Round at This New Hampshire Restaurant

The memories of summer camp stick with us, whether they just happened or your nostalgia dates back a few years or decades. As summer comes to an end, here's a place where you can relive some of that fun all year long, even when there's snow on the ground. The aptly-named Camp restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, is of course located on Lake Winnipesaukee, because every good camp is on a lake.
MEREDITH, NH
WCVB

4 people killed in New Hampshire crash near Maine state line

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people are dead following a crash Sunday night in New Hampshire, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Black bear spends summer afternoon on family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The family, who lives in Boxford, Mass., told sister station WCVB that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
DERRY, NH
94.9 HOM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
thelocalne.ws

Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel

ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
ROWLEY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found

The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
SEABROOK, NH
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

