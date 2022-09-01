Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
WMUR.com
Tourists visit Lakes Region for Labor Day weekend
BELMONT, N.H. — The last summer holiday weekend was busy for the Lakes Region. People from across New England come to stay cool. Stas Daniel, of Vermont, was diving off a bridge with his friends. "We just went to a concert at the Pavillion," Daniel said. "It was a...
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼
The disease has in some cases been fatal, and details like mortality rate, spread and case counts remain unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire￼.
Summer Camp is Year-Round at This New Hampshire Restaurant
The memories of summer camp stick with us, whether they just happened or your nostalgia dates back a few years or decades. As summer comes to an end, here's a place where you can relive some of that fun all year long, even when there's snow on the ground. The aptly-named Camp restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, is of course located on Lake Winnipesaukee, because every good camp is on a lake.
WMUR.com
Sisters revive 9-year-old girl from drowning at New Hampton campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
WCVB
4 people killed in New Hampshire crash near Maine state line
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people are dead following a crash Sunday night in New Hampshire, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Englanders Share Memories of the Old Newington Mall in New Hampshire
Who would have thought that a dead mall would lead to such lively conversation?. This week, I shared my recollections of the gone but apparently not forgotten Newington Mall – the one-time rival of the now shrinking Fox Run Mall. I had distinct recollections of a few staples of...
WMUR.com
Black bear spends summer afternoon on family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The family, who lives in Boxford, Mass., told sister station WCVB that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
WMTW
Former WMTW meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas sings national anthem at Sea Dogs game
Former WMTW meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas, who is now a meteorologist at our sister station WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire, sang the National Anthem before Saturday's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Portland Sea Dogs in Manchester. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Win Tickets to See Brett Young at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton, New Hampshire
Concert season's been in full swing, baby! And this time, you can win tickets to see Brett Young at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Thursday, September 15, in Hampton, New Hampshire. Brett Young is a singer and songwriter originally hailing from California, according to Spotify. His music "balances the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?
Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings. I think about how Newington, New Hampshire, used...
WMUR.com
Antrim siblings make and sell bracelets to benefit New Hampshire Children's Trust
CONCORD, N.H. — Three siblings from Antrim are on a mission to help fellow Granite State children. Madelyn, 6, Joshua, 8, and Emma, 9, spent the summer making bracelets to benefit the New Hampshire Children's Trust. The group works to eliminate child abuse and neglect. "We wanted to sell...
Two teens racing caused rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. — Two cars racing each other caused a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. Officers responded to Old Derry Road just after 12 p.m. on Thursday for reports of the crash. Police said a BMW 3 was driving on the wrong side of Old Derry...
WMUR.com
Greenville man found stabbed to death in Milford nearly 40 years ago; case still unsolved
MILFORD, N.H. — The 1986 murder of a 25-year-old man from Greenville remains unsolved decades later. Michael Kierstead was last seen after he withdrew money from the Indian Head Bank in Wilton at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, 1986, officials said. He was seen getting into a blue...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
thelocalne.ws
Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel
ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found
The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0