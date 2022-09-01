John Phillip “Jack” McLaughlin, of Idaho Falls, met a watery death this week in 1922 while fishing in the Big Lost River about 7 miles above Mackay. McLaughlin, a well-known businessman, was fishing Aug. 29 in the company of Chick Miltenberger of Pocatello and three other businessmen from Mackay when he was overcome by cramps. He cried out for help, but Miltenberger was not able to reach him before his waders filled with water and he was pulled downstream by the current. Rescue parties worked until late the following evening, but the body was not found until Friday morning. McLaughlin was 29 years old and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War I. He was president of the Miltenberger Produce Co. and a member of the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO