Texas State

WFAA

Drive safe on the road with "Be Safe. Drive Smart" initiative

TEXAS, USA — Labor Day means a whole lot of driving: to your loved ones' houses, to your Barbeque cookouts or just driving in general. With that in mind, TxDOT is starting an initiative to try to limit pedestrian and bicycles accidents from today to Sept. 15. These accidents...
WFAA

Texas drought has led to fewer but sweeter peaches

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — You may have noticed something missing from local grocery stores this summer: Texas peaches. Most of the peaches you may have seen in the produce section are from California. The Texas harvest was delayed three weeks this year because of a mild winter, and the drought...
WFAA

AAA expects busy Labor Day weekend travel in Texas

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — AAA Texas is expecting high volumes of travel this Labor Day weekend, and Friday will be the busiest travel day of the weekend. According to a late-summer survey conducted by AAA, 32% of Americans plan to travel during Labor Day weekend, and 82% of them will travel by automobile.
WFAA

Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas

TEXAS, USA — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit...
