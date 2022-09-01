Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
Drive safe on the road with "Be Safe. Drive Smart" initiative
TEXAS, USA — Labor Day means a whole lot of driving: to your loved ones' houses, to your Barbeque cookouts or just driving in general. With that in mind, TxDOT is starting an initiative to try to limit pedestrian and bicycles accidents from today to Sept. 15. These accidents...
WFAA
Texas drought has led to fewer but sweeter peaches
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — You may have noticed something missing from local grocery stores this summer: Texas peaches. Most of the peaches you may have seen in the produce section are from California. The Texas harvest was delayed three weeks this year because of a mild winter, and the drought...
AAA expects busy Labor Day weekend travel in Texas
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — AAA Texas is expecting high volumes of travel this Labor Day weekend, and Friday will be the busiest travel day of the weekend. According to a late-summer survey conducted by AAA, 32% of Americans plan to travel during Labor Day weekend, and 82% of them will travel by automobile.
North Texas school districts encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday to support Uvalde
FORT WORTH, Texas — School districts throughout North Texas are encouraging students, teachers and staff to wear maroon and white on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to support the community in Uvalde. Sept. 6 is the day Uvalde schools begin their new year. It's the first time classes will be held...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
DFW weather: Labor Day forecast for North Texas
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Anyone with outdoor plans should stay weather aware.
WFAA
DFW weather: More showers and storms possible for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid, and more showers and storms will be out there in North Texas. However, the weekend will not be a washout.
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
WFAA
Walmart withdraws lawsuit over Texas liquor laws
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code prohibits public retailers from owning liquor stores. Companies like Walmart are allowed to sell beer & wine in Texas stores.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
California wildfire kills 2; severe flooding turns deadly in the south
The so-called Mill fire erupted over the weekend, tearing through a California town. And in Georgia, the governor declared a state of emergency.
WFAA
A popular Republican will back a Democrat for one of Texas' top jobs
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — You won’t get far in Tarrant County politics without knowing County Judge Glen Whitley. He’s been in that role since 2007, after having previously served as a County Commissioner since 1997. Judge Whitley joined the Jasons for our most recent episode of Y’all-itics,...
WFAA
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
TEXAS, USA — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit...
WFAA
Texas election news: Abbott's new ad; Republican supports Democrat Lt. Gov. candidate
Gov. Abbott's new campaign ad claims O'Rourke plans to defund police. Meanwhile, Dan Patrick responds to the Tarrant Co. Judge's support for Mike Collier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Veteran political ad producer reacts to campaign commercials from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke
Vinny Minchillo is a veteran producer of political campaign ads. He joined Jason Whitely to take apart the first two ads from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.
Comments / 0