Massachusetts State

WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Attorney General's annual Labor Day Report: More than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of workers in Mass.

Attorney General Maura Healey released her seventh annual Labor Day Report, a summary of the office’s efforts to combat wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation in Massachusetts. The report showed that during fiscal 2022 the office assessed more than $11.8 million in restitution and penalties against employers on behalf of commonwealth workers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
WCVB

Flood warnings in effect for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — Heavy rain and downpours that have led to flooding are impacting parts of Massachusetts on Monday. A flood watch is in effect for much of the state through Tuesday afternoon. Some areas may see 5 to 7 inches of rain during the next 48 hours. Communities under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars

BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
BOSTON, MA
delawarepublic.org

Isaac Fitzgerald in 'Dirtbag, Massachusetts' (Rebroadcast)

“My parents were married when they had me, just to different people.”. This is the first line of writer Isaac Fitzgerald’s new memoir in essays, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.”. As he stumbles through young adulthood, leaving his poor town in Massachusetts and his Catholic faith behind, Fitzgerald continues to feel...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Police Chief In Massachusetts

Every county in Massachusetts has its police chief. A chief of police is a person elected in the chain of command of a police department. As the police department’s general manager, the Chief of Police is in charge of strategic planning, administration, budgeting, and public relations. They handle the day-to-day running of the police department.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA
Mix 97.9 FM

You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle's Very Fun Home in Massachusetts

I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here's where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues

The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Here's When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts

We've been having a great summer in Massachusetts so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, and sporting events but summer vacation is nearing the end and fall is right around the corner. It appears that more than ever, Massachusetts residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still proceeding with caution since I'm immune compromised due to my kidney transplant. I know some Massachusetts folks who are eligible but aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
