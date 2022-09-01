ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

‘Free Bikes 4 Kidz’ Seeks Used Bicycles For Drop Off At IHM

The community is asked to donate used bikes 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Parish Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3700 Canyon Road. Courtesy/FB4K. FB4K News:. Nonprofit Expects to Repair and Rehome 1,500 Bikes. New Mexico residents...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Community Invited To Help Pack Thousands Of Meals Sept. 17 To Help Alleviate Hunger In Northern New Mexico

The Rotary Club of Los Alamos invites the community to pack meals on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Bible Church to help alleviate hunger in Northern New Mexico. Volunteers may sign up for shifts at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080D4AA8A928AAFB6-rotary2 Courtesy photo. Vice President. Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Mark your calendars for Saturday,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
rrobserver.com

Electronics recycling event back at Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel

The Pueblo of Santa Ana — Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel is teaming up with Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling, Co. and the Town of Bernalillo to host an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 17. Guests are invited to drop off retired and unused electronics for recycling at...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Albuquerque

Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Heading down New Mexico way? Then carve out time to explore the top things to do in Albuquerque, the beating heart of the Land of Enchantment. The largest city in New Mexico, Albuquerque is a fascinating melting pot that’s steeped in Native American and Spanish history. Surrounded by breathtaking...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Burning of Zozobra 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme celebrates the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia, all leading up to the main event.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

City wants to build trash transfer station at the Big I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city wants to put a sanctioned homeless camp next to the Big I, but they also want to bring trash there, too. Target 7 has discovered that city leaders bought the 14-acre property on the Northwest corner of the interchange earlier this year for $6.8 million with the intention of turning it into a solid waste transfer station.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe woman accused of embezzling nearly $600K from firm

SANTA FE, N.M.  (AP) — A Santa Fe woman has been accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from a landscape architecture firm where she once worked. A Sept. 19 arraignment has been scheduled for 43-year-old Heather Barna. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Barna is facing felony charges of embezzlement […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

SFNF giving out free firewood permits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest, along with the Carson National Forest announced Friday that districts hit the hardest by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire will be issuing free personal-use firewood permits. People will be able to get up to give cords of dead and down timber. SFNF permits will be valid […]
LAS VEGAS, NM

