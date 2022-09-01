Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
Are You Eligible For The New Omicron Booster Shot?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its formal recommendation for use of Pfizer and Moderna's new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters.
What Are Hammertoes And How Do You Treat Them?
There are many potential reasons a person may experience foot pain and difficulty walking. One possible culprit is hammer toe. Here's what to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is How Long It Takes For Tramadol To Start Working
If you are dealing with pain, you probably want to experience relief quickly. Here's what you need to know about how long it takes tramadol to start working.
The Healthiest Brands Of Yogurt You Can Eat
Yogurt is versatile and can be tasty and nutritious, but not all yogurts are created equal. We've rounded up a list of the healthiest brands to look for.
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, but why?
Does High Blood Pressure Really Cause Nosebleeds?
High blood pressure doesn't only affect our heart. Known as hypertension, having high blood pressure can increase our chances of developing other diseases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Popping Cystic Acne
Cystic acne can be painful and embarrassing. While it may be tempting to pop your cystic acne, here's why you should think twice before doing so.
This State Had The Most Deaths From Chronic Liver Disease And Cirrhosis In 2021
Liver disease affects millions of Americans. However, one particular state showed to have the most deaths from chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.
What Does It Feel Like When Your Blood Sugar Is High?
Although not always recognizable, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. Learn the symptoms of hyperglycemia and what to look out for.
What Happens If You Test Positive For COVID Before You Are Scheduled To Get Vaccinated?
As of August 2022, 79% of the U.S. population had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, just 33% of Americans have received the booster.
Is Narcolepsy Genetic?
Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological and sleep disorder that limits the brain's ability to control sleep and waking. Here's what we know about its genetic link.
Is There A Link Between Autism And Air Pollution?
A growing body of research is examining how air pollution affects our health, and some of that research has potential links between autism and air pollution.
What The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Done To American Life Expectancy
According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American life expectancy has plunged for the second straight year.
2 New Large-Scale Studies Reinforce The Risks Of Regularly Consuming Ultra-Processed Foods
Ultra-processed foods can be delicious. However, two new large-scale studies explained the risks between these food items and various health conditions.
When Will The Newly Updated Omicron COVID-19 Vaccine Be Available?
The FDA announced August 31 that they've issued emergency authorization for the use of an updated, bivalent vaccine that contains elements specific to Omicron.
What We Know About The First Reported US Monkeypox-Related Death
Monkeypox is a virus that's been making headlines lately. But the most significant recent news may be that a person with monkeypox has now died.
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
Autoimmune diseases affect at least 7% of people in the United States. Learn more about factors that put you at a higher risk for an autoimmune disease.
Health Digest
New York, NY
81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0