Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the 2022 VMAs, Anitta shattering social media with her soul-snatching cakes, Aries Spears getting dragged to the ashy abyss for shading Lizzo, Chris Rock declining hosting next year’s Oscars, Tyrese being ordered to pay $10K/month in child support to his ex-wife, Stacey Dash claiming she was clueless about DMX’s death, star baller John Wall opening up about his suicidal thoughts, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after pulling up at the Pynk, joining thee MCU, and twerking with She-Hulk on Disney Plus.

The ‘Savage’ star made a highly anticipated cameo on ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ where she twerked alongside thee Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany) in a buzzy post-credit scene currently trending on social media.

“Tatiana really wanted a scene with Megan and we saw how fun that energy would be and how it would be a missed opportunity not to have them on screen together,” said Director Kat Coiro, adding, “and we also learned that She-Hulk’s a great twerker, which was a surprise to all of us.”

This week’s compilation features Amber Rose, Rubi Rose, Dreka Gates and delivering heat along with Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Yasmine Lopez, and LightSkinKeisha so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.