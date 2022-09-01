For two days leaders in the tech industry will be showcased along with sports and entertainment stars for the upcoming B.PHL Innovation Fest on Friday September 9th and Saturday September 10th. This year Amplify Philly will take over the reigns from Independence Blue Cross. The goal of the festival is to promote innovation & innovators from the Philadelphia region & across the nation — calling attention to Philadelphia as a place for innovation across multiple industries.

