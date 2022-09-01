Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry, NBA said in a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Hunter sentenced in federal court for violations in Nebraska
A Georgia man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Kyle Daniel, 36, from Ball Ground, Georgia, traveled to North Platte in fall 2020. Daniel and two hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours, for an archery mule deer hunt.
North Platte Telegraph
Area residents get 'one last hurrah' to summer with weekend at the lake
What’s a better way to say goodbye to the summer than a Labor Day weekend spent soaking up the atmosphere at the lake?. That’s what Greg Weigel and his family are doing. The dozen individuals are divided among four campers at a spot at the Lake Maloney State Recreation Area for a mini-vacation of sorts.
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef bought North Platte lagoon Aug. 26; hearings on fill-dirt plans set
North Platte’s retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC will build its meatpacking plant officially changed hands five days before Wednesday’s announcement of the firm’s investor and supply partnership with Walmart. In another development, the city and Lincoln County will hold public hearings later this month on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Ogallala's Henning, Broken Bow's Osmond win Cozad Invite
No one was catching Lindee Henning at the Cozad Invite on Saturday. The Ogallala runner finished 41 seconds ahead of McCook’s Samantha Rodewald after breaking ahead of the pack ahead of the two-mile mark, and cruising to a 19 minute, 29 second finish. “It went really well,” she said....
North Platte Telegraph
0903 Sports Scores
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL North Platte 21, Scottsbluff 14 (For the complete story, go to nptelegraph.com and pick up a copy of Sunday’s edition.) St. Pat’s 36, Hi-Line 8 McCook 38, Gothenburg 14 Brikgeport 63, Maxwell 26 Dundy County-Stratton 54, Perkins County 14 Sutherland 54, Hemingford 12 South Loup 64, Maywood-Hayes Center 8 Arthur County 48, Cody-Kilgore 20 Kearney Catholic 31, Hershey 7 Broken Bow 20, Ogallala 14 Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 0 HIGH SCHOOL GOLF Grand Island Invite Team results 1, Lincoln Southwest. 2, Lincoln East. 3, North Platte 334. North Platte results 2, Karsen Morrison, 72. 13, Abbie Jones, 82. Kaylee Carslon, 93. Hailey Matthews, 89. Emily Hansen, 91. HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY Charlie Thorell Invite Boys team results 1, Omaha Marian, 34. 2, Westside, 47. 3, Elkhorn South, 48. 4, North Platte, 74. 5, Millard South, 93. 6, North Star, 98. 7, LIncoln Christian, 103. 8, Bennington, 139. 9, Milford, 143. 10. Lincoln Lutheran, 192. 11, Seward, 193. 12, Aurora, 196. 13, Elkhorn, 210. 14, Crete, 282. Boys individual results (Top 10) 1, Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:33.73. 2, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:48.20. 3, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 16:49.91. 4, Jack Wade, Skutt, 16:57.84. 5, Tommy Rice, Skutt, 16:58.16. 6, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:01.09. 7, Conor Gross, Westside, 17:17.32. 8, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:19.92. 9, Jayden Wall, Westside, 17:22.01. 10, Michael Baumert, Skutt, 17:22.80. Girls team results 1, Omaha Marian, 59. 2, Kearney, 61. 3, Omaha Westside, 71. 4, North Platte, 83. 5, Bennington, 92. 6, Lincoln Christian, 106. 7, Elkhorn South, 130. 8, Millard South, 133. 9, Aurora, 159. 10. Omaha Skutt, 180. 11, Aquinas Catholic, 195. 12, Seward, 204. 13, North Star, 212. 14, Milford, 212. 15, Lincoln Lutheran, 253. Girls individual results (Top 10) 1, Stella Miner, Westside, 19:03.49. 2, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:27.97. 3, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 19:53.66. 4, Mia Urosevich, Westside, 20:12.42. 5, Abbigail Durow, Millard South, 20:24.51. 6, Hope Riedel, North Star, 20:27.24. 7, Cali Karjalainen, Kearney, 20:35.48. 8, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:38.48. 9, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 20:53.47. 10, Sara Cordova, Elkhorn South, 20:57.01. HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL Wallace def. Sandhills Valley 25-22, 25-13 Wallace def. Hyannis 25-10, 25-12 Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.
North Platte Telegraph
Veterans service officer’s post again on Lincoln County Board agenda
Lincoln County commissioners Tuesday will take up a second nominee to succeed Paul Cooper as veterans service officer. This week’s agenda also includes a resolution on the county’s black-tailed prairie dog management program. The 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will be delayed from Monday due to Labor Day.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte knocks off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF— North Platte is on the scoreboard. Kolten Tilford made sure of it, capping a methodical final drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left to top Class B, No. 2 Scottsbluff Friday. Scottsbluff tied the game 14-14 on a 36-yard touchdown run by Braeden Stull with...
North Platte Telegraph
Knights split day one of McCook tourney
MCCOOK — North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball split its matches Friday during day one of a McCook Community College tournament expected to lure in 18 teams before the weekend is over. The Knights came up short against the Neosho County Community College Panthers in the first match 21-25,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 4
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development...
Comments / 0