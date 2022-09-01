Read full article on original website
40-Year-Old-Woman Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the Oakland Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Oakland on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened in the 1900 block of Dennison Street at around 12:12 p.m.
eastcountytoday.net
Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary
Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
Fox40
One dead in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
NBC Bay Area
1 Killed in Traffic Collision Saturday Morning
San Jose police responded to a fatal traffic collision involving multiple cars Saturday morning in the city's Hellyer neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene of the accident in the area of Hellyer Ave. and Ridgebrook Way at approximately 3:33 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead. According to the police, an...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car
One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters rescued their baby who was in a hot car. According to fire officials, the family accidentally locked their keys inside their car along with their six-month old baby Sunday in East Oakland. Luckily, the crew at Oakland Fire Station 20 was able to...
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: BOAT INJURY LEADS TO IMPALEMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident involving a boating injury near N. Sunset. The injured male is said to have some sort of object impaled in him. Landing zone set at J Street Marina. Victim was transported to hospital by medevac. No additional information is available at this time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit and Run with Injuries on Peltier Road in San Joaquin County
Officials in San Joaquin County reported a hit-and-run car accident with injuries on Peltier Road and Kennefick Road on the early morning of Friday, September 2, 2022. The incident was initially reported as a single-vehicle crash that took place around 3:30 a.m. Details on the Hit-and-Run Car Accident on Peltier...
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond
Authorities in Richmond reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond on August 31, 2022. The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. near Hilltop Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. Details on the Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond. A preliminary report revealed that a pickup truck collided...
Teen dies in Antioch late night drive-by shooting
ANTIOCH -- A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
One dead in Modesto shooting, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Milpitas (Milpitas, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas early Thursday. The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the northbound freeway [..]
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
