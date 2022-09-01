Read full article on original website
1 Woman Died, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno. The crash happened on McKinley and Peach Avenues at around 7:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man dies 4 days after motorcycle crash in Clovis, police say
A man who was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Old Town Clovis early Thursday morning has died from his injuries.
One woman dead, One woman injured after car overturns off Highway 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 62-year-old woman from West Sacramento was driving in a 2011 Ford northbound on highway 99 North of Avenue 152 where Visalia California Highway Patrol say she veered off the road and crashed Sunday morning. Officials say the Ford veered off the road onto the...
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
Woman dies following car crash in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles. Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital […]
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
Motorcyclist Dies Days After Collision
Just after 3:00 AM on September 1, Clovis Police communications center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision at Clovis/Jefferson involving a motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation and city cameras in the area, officers determined the motorcyclist was seen leaving the downtown Clovis area around 2:50 AM. While...
IDENTIFIED: Motorcycle rider dies after crash days earlier
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning in Clovis has died. Clovis police say 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno was seen on city surveillance cameras leaving downtown Clovis around 2:50 a.m. Officers were able to determine that he continued southbound on...
One woman dies after crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
At least 1 killed in crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.
Man stabbed early morning in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
A man has died after a shooting in Tulare early Monday morning.
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — At least one person has died after a crash on Hwy 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday morning in Fresno, according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews were still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both cars down...
Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects
TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
21-year-old man hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Tulare
A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the area of Road 36 and Avenue 216 just after midnight on Sunday.
Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
Katherine Wilkins Killed in Car Accident on Avenue 12 [Madera, CA]
85-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Following Car Crash near Highway 99. The fatal incident occurred at westbound Avenue 12th, west of Highway 99, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver of a Chevy Equinox accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Eventually, their vehicle left the...
