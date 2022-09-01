ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies following car crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles. Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Motorcyclist Dies Days After Collision

Just after 3:00 AM on September 1, Clovis Police communications center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision at Clovis/Jefferson involving a motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation and city cameras in the area, officers determined the motorcyclist was seen leaving the downtown Clovis area around 2:50 AM. While...
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcycle rider dies after crash days earlier

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning in Clovis has died. Clovis police say 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno was seen on city surveillance cameras leaving downtown Clovis around 2:50 a.m. Officers were able to determine that he continued southbound on...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

One woman dies after crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man stabbed early morning in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — At least one person has died after a crash on Hwy 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday morning in Fresno, according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews were still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both cars down...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects

TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Katherine Wilkins Killed in Car Accident on Avenue 12 [Madera, CA]

85-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead Following Car Crash near Highway 99. The fatal incident occurred at westbound Avenue 12th, west of Highway 99, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver of a Chevy Equinox accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes. Eventually, their vehicle left the...
MADERA, CA

