Newburgh, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants

The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?

You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews

It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Sears at Newburgh Mall to close in October

The Sears store at the Newburgh Mall, the last surviving New York State location for the once-prominent retail chain, will be closing next month. “It’s with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th,” said the store on its Facebook page. “We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall.”
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shawangunk Grit Challenged Planned for November in New Paltz, NY

I am not a very athletic person in any way shape or form. I am strong but when it comes to endurance I am not your choice. This may be why I get so fascinated every time I hear about one of the amazing challenge races I see being held all over the Hudson Valley. I actually wonder what it would be like to accomplish some of the challenges I share with you.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Box of Reptiles Delivered to Wrong Home in Lower Hudson Valley

With more and more people shopping from home, sometimes mistakes can happen. We've all received a wrong delivery or two. But usually, we're talking about an Amazon mix-up, or maybe your grocery order missing some key items. Sometimes your package is stolen by pirates. However, when something that's actually alive and breathing gets shipped to your doorstep by mistake, then that's going to cause a bit of a stir.
PORT CHESTER, NY
WestfairOnline

Proposal for mixed-use building in Beacon reactivated

A proposal to construct a mixed-use building in Beacon that originally was presented before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and then put on hold has been reactivated. Developer Hudson Todd LLC is asking for approvals to construct a three-story mixed-use building with 5,980 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There would be 18 apartments on the upper floors, nine market rate and nine in the affordable category.
BEACON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County

Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
