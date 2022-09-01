Read full article on original website
Sears at Newburgh Mall to close in October
The Sears store at the Newburgh Mall, the last surviving New York State location for the once-prominent retail chain, will be closing next month. “It’s with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th,” said the store on its Facebook page. “We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall.”
