Renowned chef Phil Howard will turn his pasta delivery side gig into a fully fledged restaurant when he opens Otto on Piccadilly in November. Howard, who is best known for his 25-year stewardship of then-two-Michelin-starred the Square, has tapped Louis Korovilas, formerly of Bancone, as executive chef. Korovilas recently opened Noci, a neighbourhood pasta restaurant in Islington, but is no longer listed as a chef on its website. A spokesperson for Otto did not confirm whether or not he has left for this role.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO