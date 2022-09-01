Read full article on original website
Eater
Renowned Chef Phil Howard Decides Pasta on Piccadilly Is Worth Risking Lawsuit From Man With Duck Crusher
Renowned chef Phil Howard will turn his pasta delivery side gig into a fully fledged restaurant when he opens Otto on Piccadilly in November. Howard, who is best known for his 25-year stewardship of then-two-Michelin-starred the Square, has tapped Louis Korovilas, formerly of Bancone, as executive chef. Korovilas recently opened Noci, a neighbourhood pasta restaurant in Islington, but is no longer listed as a chef on its website. A spokesperson for Otto did not confirm whether or not he has left for this role.
Eater
At Brooklyn’s Laser Wolf, the ‘Secret Ingredient’ Isn’t Edible
At Laser Wolf in Williamsburg, Brooklyn — a Philly import from renowned chef Michael Solomonov — executive chef Andrew Henshaw and his team often talk about the “secret ingredient” that makes their smokey brisket kebabs, creamy baba ganoush, and crispy whole branzino stand out. “I tell...
