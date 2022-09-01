IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Pocatello man has been arrested following the homicide in Idaho Falls late Saturday. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Mark Bent was taken into custody at gunpoint in the parking lot of a grocery store following a report of someone being shot a neighborhood south of Bellin Road at around 10:31 p.m. When officers arrived on scene of the shooting they found an adult male with gunshot wounds and attempted to save his life. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. According to police, just after the shooting the Bent allegedly called dispatch and "indicated his involvement in the shooting." Bent is expected to be charged in relation to the crime. Idaho Falls Police said the two men did know each other.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO