Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’
POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
Smoke in Star Valley’s sky coming from fire east of Blackfoot
Smoke began to fill the sky’s of northern Star Valley on Sunday, August 4. The smoke is coming from a fire that recently started east of Blackfoot, Idaho. Very little information is currently available on the fire, which has been called the Sagehen Fire. As of Sunday evening it was reported to be roughly 200 acres in size and was first reported Sunday shortly before 5:00 p.m. The fire is burning 24 miles east of Blackfoot.
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
CORNELL DEE HENDERSON
Cornell Dee Henderson, 61, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. A full obituary will be updated here as it becomes available.
What we know about Downard Funeral Home, Lance Peck and what’s next in the case
POCATELLO — Saturday makes one year since police raided Downard Funeral Home and Crematory. The business was shut down and director Lance Peck had his mortician’s license revoked just over one week later. Charges resulting from the investigation were filed this week — 63 misdemeanors, primarily regarding the mortician’s code of conduct.
Kaitlyn and Kalama eat nearly everything at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
IDAHO FALLS – Hey, everybody! It’s Kaitlyn from East Idaho News, and my fellow reporter, Kalama Hines, and I got the amazing opportunity to judge the new fair food competition for this years 120th Eastern Idaho State Fair!. As I’m writing this, I feel as if I may...
Feeding Frenzy: Creamy Creations serving award-winning desserts at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is officially underway and EastIdahoNews.com is on a feeding frenzy. This week, we’re giving you a glimpse of all the food the fair has to offer and today we’re at Creamy Creations, which is the second vendor on the right from the south entrance.
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
Idaho Falls Police seek help finding runaway teen
The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since August 18th or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact IFPD by calling 208-529-1200.
Construction will impact portion of 17th Street in Ammon beginning Tuesday
AMMON – Beginning Tuesday, September 6, a portion of 17th Street between Curlew and Avocet will be limited to one lane of travel for water line installation. Construction is expected to last through Saturday, September 10. Please use caution and choose an alternate route when possible. Thank you for...
Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings
The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
Pocatello Man Facing Charges in Connection to Homicide of Idaho Falls Man
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Pocatello man has been arrested following the homicide in Idaho Falls late Saturday. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Mark Bent was taken into custody at gunpoint in the parking lot of a grocery store following a report of someone being shot a neighborhood south of Bellin Road at around 10:31 p.m. When officers arrived on scene of the shooting they found an adult male with gunshot wounds and attempted to save his life. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. According to police, just after the shooting the Bent allegedly called dispatch and "indicated his involvement in the shooting." Bent is expected to be charged in relation to the crime. Idaho Falls Police said the two men did know each other.
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas returns to exclusive design conference in Jackson for second year
Last year, Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas reached new heights in her career when she was accepted to an exclusive design show and sold her masterpiece — a 50-pound, five-panel stained glass antler chandelier named “Ascend” — for five digits. That helped set her professional life off in a different direction, and she’s hoping for a repeat this year. The Western Design Exhibit and Sale is held each year in Jackson,...
Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena
The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
Coroner identifies victim in Extended Stay Pocatello shooting
UPDATE 9/1/22: The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the fatal shooting incident that occurred at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck on Tuesday. The post Coroner identifies victim in Extended Stay Pocatello shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Multiple brush fires burning along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello. The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector. We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
2-vehicle crash near Arco sends 2 to hospital
ARCO – Two men have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Arco Saturday morning. A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened on U.S. Highway 20-26 at milepost 247 at 7:33 a.m. A 28-year-old Rigby man, whose name was not released, was driving east in...
