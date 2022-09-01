ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 11 a.m.

So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.

Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene. Some had shields and they were using parked police vehicles for shelter.

Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked due to the situation.

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
I-25 reopens after deadly shooting involving Thornton police

A man was taken to a hospital and died after a shooting involving Thornton police on Interstate 25 on Monday morning.According to Thornton Police Department, I-25 was closed in both directions as of 8:24 a.m. from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway in Thornton during the investigation. All lanes reopened at 1:30 p.m. Monday. During the closure, drivers were advised to avoid the immediate area and use Grant Street, Washington Street and Huron Street as other possible routes. Police confirmed in the tweet at least one officer fired their gun. It was still early in the investigation, and it's unconfirmed who the injured man is in connection to the shooting. They were neither referred to as a victim or a suspect. In an update, it was confirmed the man died after being taken to the hospital. CBS News Colorado spoke to Colorado State Patrol. Troopers were also on scene to control traffic while the police department investigated the shooting. Colorado State Patrol also said information received indicated police were responding to a pedestrian. 
THORNTON, CO
Driver faces vehicular assault, DUI after passenger hurt in rollover crash

A man was seriously hurt after the driver of a vehicle he was in lost control and rolled it on Monday morning near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Denver Police Department tweeted.DPD says the driver is being held and faces charges for vehicular assault and DUI. According to the DPD tweet, the driver lost control of the vehicle at E 56th Avenue and Worchester Street, and it rolled. The passenger was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. 
DENVER, CO
Truck driving students left without training or licenses after school closes without warning

Esteban Hernandez has spent his summer waiting around to get his commercial driver's license so he can start a new career in trucking. In the spring he started a training program at Commercial Vehicle Training Center in Fort Lupton. "The first time I signed the papers and paid, it was April 4th," he said. He says one day in August he showed up to class and the doors were locked. "They just shut down the school without notice," he said. More than 20 others were students at the training center. They have receipts showing they paid thousands of dollars for the course, but now...
FORT LUPTON, CO
Standoff next to railroad tracks ends, police pull driver out of truck

Law enforcement officers in Weld County on Thursday morning pulled a driver out of a work truck that sideswiped a train. The driver wouldn't leave the car when law enforcement officers first arrived and that led to a lengthy standoff.It happened close to Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104, north of the town of Nunn. Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked during to the situation. The officers spent a couple of hours outside of the truck trying to convince the driver to come out on his own and using several different tactics before finally pulling him...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Pallet fire extinguished near light rail tracks in Denver

Denver Fire Department crews responded to a pallet fire Sunday afternoon which ignited on an industrial property near 9th Avenue and Navajo Street. Smoke and flames were visible from Interstate 25. The fire was largely extinguished by 2 p.m.DFD Lt. J.D. Chism told CBS4 that the cause was not yet determined and fire investigators were still en route to the scene.RTD spokesperson Pauline Haberman told CBS4 that light rail service through the area was interrupted for almost two hours. RTD maintenance crews inspected their section of track after firefighters extinguished the blaze and found damage to the overhead wire system.  RTD has a light rail stop a block from the scene at 10th and Osage. Repairs were made and light rail service was restored by 3:15 p.m.. Haberman said. No injuries were reported. 
DENVER, CO
Arvada police looking for suspects in tree-trimming scam

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) said on Friday that it's looking for two people suspected of scamming senior citizens. APD said 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler are suspects in several thefts across the Denver metro area that target mostly elderly people by offering tree-trimming services. Both have active warrants for their arrest.
ARVADA, CO
Juvenile visitor fires gunshots into home when parents 'shut down' their kids' party

Deputies found what are believed to be multiple bullet holes in a Centennial home Saturday night after the adult residents turned away a group of juvenile visitors who brought alcohol to their kids' party. The parents "shut down" to their own juveniles' party when they discovered the alcohol, according to a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. A male among the group of visiting juveniles was seen on video "leaving the house with a gun and firing it at the home," per ACSO's John Bartmann.Deputies were called to the scene in the 19700 block of East Stanford Drive at 10:20 p.m.They found multiple spent shell casings in the street in front of the home. They also discovered apparent gunshot holes in another home and vehicle in the neighborhood as well, Bartmann stated.The juvenile who fired the alleged shots is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in height with short black or brown dreadlocks. He and the visiting group left in what it believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire. 
CENTENNIAL, CO
