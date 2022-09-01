Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
He attended 542 consecutive SMU football games. Then a health battle stopped the streak. But his friends are there in his place
DALLAS — Melissa O’Brien calls her colleague and friend Paul Layne “a bit of a superhero.”. “He just has the most golden heart,” she said. He is beloved in many circles -- especially among realtors like herself. His genuine caring for others and his zest for...
sidelinesmagazine.com
Sydney Berube: Finding a Home at Texas Christian University
Sydney Berube has been riding her entire life, thanks to her mother who had a passion for horses and passed it on to her daughter. Growing up in Bedford, New Hampshire, Sydney was 4 years old when she got her first pony. “I was very fortunate to have a barn in my backyard and looked forward to riding each day after school,” Sydney said.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on TCU’s 38-13 Win Over Colorado
The TCU Horned Frogs kicked off the 2022 college football season on Friday night against Colorado. For years, TCU had Gary Patterson roaming the sidelines and this game officially started the Sonny Dykes era in Fort Worth. Not many folks are expecting much from this TCU team as they were picked to finish seventh in the Big 12. However, they did manage to take care of business against Colorado on the road with a big victory as Sonny Dykes picked up his first win at his new school. Here are my three thoughts on TCU’s 38-13 win over Colorado.
Everything Karl Dorrell said following Colorado's 38-13 loss to TCU
Since winning its first four games under Karl Dorrell in 2020, Colorado has gone 4-11. The Buffaloes had a second-half collapse in their 2022 season opener on Friday night, getting outscored by the Horned Frogs, 31-7, after halftime. Below are the comments Dorrell made to the media after the loss:
southalabama.edu
Engineering Grad's Job Takes Off at Lockheed Martin
Madison Bomeke works on an engineering team at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, Texas, that offers technical support for F-35 fighter jets. Her experience while a student at the University of South Alabama included internships with Airbus in Mobile and Amazon in Reno, Nevada. At Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth,...
These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
fortworthinc.com
City of Fort Worth on the Radar as a Hub of Economic Development
The city of Fort Worth scored high on list ranking the top economic development agencies in North Texas. The city ranked second behind the Sherman Economic Corp., according to a list compiled by the Dallas Business Journal, which ranked economic development agencies based on the value of developments in 2021. The list was released this week.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
fortworthreport.org
Happy Labor Day. Here’s what average Fort Worth homeowner’s tax bill could look like in 2023
The average price of a home in Fort Worth rose to $355,000 in July, a 17.9% increase compared with July 2021. As home values rise, a patchwork of property tax rates will determine residents’ tax bills. While every taxing entity lowered or maintained their rates set in 2022, residents...
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
David Lee Garza Performs This Saturday Night
The Tejano energy continues this Saturday night! Get ready for another epic Tejano show: Schroeder Hall is proud to present DAVID LEE GARZA Y LOS MUSICALES on Saturday, September 10th! It's time for an awesome Puro Tejano night. Presale tickets are $15 and VIP tables are still available. For more information and tickets please visit, schroederhall.com It will also be a KLUB Tejano party as well. JP will be mixing it up before and after David Lee' set.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Housing Market Counters National Trend
Dallas is one of three housing markets to post its highest annual increase for June, despite data showing overall home prices decelerated for the month, according to the Case-Shiller Index results published Tuesday. The national Case-Shiller Index is a trailing three-month indicator that measures the change in the value of...
advocatemag.com
History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman
The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
