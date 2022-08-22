ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2022-08-22 UC Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory 24 hr Time-Lapse View of the San Francisco Bay Area

By Zennie Abraham
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Slumping slope by South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing

Some Morgan Hill residents living above Anderson Reservoir are being...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car

One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters...
OAKLAND, CA
Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate's Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law

Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law. Peter Liu, the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate, and six time California election participant, went too far in an email-based Anti-Semitic rant directed at the organizer of the September 15th Forum to be held at Temple Sinai. Liu, who has been known for edgy and racist takes in his past campaigns, took it to a whole other level on Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA

