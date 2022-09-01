Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
St. Louis forecast: Afternoon showers and storms | St. Louis News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Scattered showers and storms make their way back to the St. Louis area this afternoon. High in upper 70s and pretty humid.
KMOV
3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
photonews247.com
Hottest Fashion Show in St. Louis – Watch Practice Video
The hottest fashion show trend in St. Louis is now “Hats Off Alopecia,” a fashion show focused on models with Alopecia, produced and organized by Pierre McCleary. Alopecia is the same disease Jada Pinkett Smith has lived with for years and is a strong supporter and advocate for anything positive and uplifting for the people suffering with the disease.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect arrested in homicide of mother in Hazelwood | St. Louis News
Suspect arrested in homicide of mother in Hazelwood. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man was taken into custody after being accused of killing his...
New Documentary Digs Into St. Louis Cold Case of Headless Child
Our Precious Hope Revisited aims to identify the St. Louis Jane Doe
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
Griot Museum of Black History hosts its Queens’ Tea Sept. 4
The Griot Museum of Black History hosts its Queens' Tea Sunday.
St. Louis Standards: Ruiz Is a North-County Tradition
The Florissant mainstay has been a must-visit destination for Mexican fare since 1966
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
KMOV
The annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival returns to full strength to feed thousands after two year hiatus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is full of music, dance performances and authentic Greek food. Organizers tell News 4 that in previous years, about 30,000-40,000 people come out to the festival. Irini Tashko is one of them, coming to the festival for years...
Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis.
Man charged after cigarettes, beer stolen in series of St. Louis break-ins
A man faces criminal charges after investigators say he stole large amounts of cigarettes and beer in a series of St. Louis break-ins this year.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
lutheranmuseum.com
Dad Dies on His Birthday
I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis. A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.
World’s Fare Heritage Festival continues on Sept. 4
In Forest Park - the World's Fare Heritage Festival continues.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam
A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
St. Louis wins $25 million manufacturing grant
Out of more than 500 applicants for a federal grant called the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” St. Louis was chosen to geth $25 million to develop advanced manufacturing as an industry cluster.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
5 On Your Sideline: St. Mary’s vs. Hazelwood East | St. Louis News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. St. Mary’s took on Hazelwood East Friday night. The Dragons won 49-8. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
