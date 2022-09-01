ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

LIVE: Chicago police give update on Labor Day weekend violence | Ruptly News

LIVE: Chicago police give update on Labor Day weekend violence.
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Police: 4 men shot, 2 killed in South Chicago

Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Teen hurt after getting shot in leg, Dekalb Police say

Teen hurt after getting shot in leg, Dekalb Police say. DeKalb Police said it happened Saturday night on Boulder-Crest Lane.
DEKALB, IL

