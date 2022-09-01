Read full article on original website
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL・
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL・
Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT
The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out. The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters. Although he is...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Packers Weigh Reliability vs. Potential at Receiver
What was Randall Cobb thinking before Week 1 in 2011? And what will be the keys as Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs focus on Week 1 at the Vikings?
