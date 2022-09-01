Read full article on original website
FFA facing critical shortage, still teaching young Nebraskans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Agriculture continues to be a top industry here in the state, and Future farmers of America (FFA) wanted to continue to help the youngest Nebraskans find their way not just in the field or show ring. But, there’s one problem programs across the state are facing.
NTV's Grow: September 4, 2022
More than cows and plows, FFA prepares kids for real world opportunities, and the State Fair provides a big stage for students to shine. We highlight FFA at the Nebraska State Fair. Plus 4-H for all, how one boy with autism finds a voice through 4-H. And more of our...
Vital Signs: Deaf Awareness Month
KEARNEY, NEB. — After losing her hearing, Eileen Rainey said she couldn’t have imagined the advances today for those with hearing loss. “No one has the same hearing loss," said Rainey. Eileen Rainey is a survivor, after battling a viral infection as a baby. “Part of surviving that,...
FFA, not just livestock shows
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Future Farmers of America (FFA) shows extended past livestock and animals. Static shows featured products and crops students have been growing and working on all year. This ranged from welding to corn, soybean and hay. NTV News spoke with one FFA member who won first place for her alfalfa.
State Fair: Volunteers welcome visitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hundreds of "yellow shirts" at the Nebraska State Fair play a vital role welcoming guests. Across Fonner Park you'll find folks like Echo Alcorn. They may work in visitors kiosks in the shape of a grain bin or as building hosts and also riding on trams and shuttles.
Go for this, go for that: State Fair "gofers" go to make the fair a success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Go for this, go for that, the “gofers” pop up wherever help is needed on the fairgrounds. This unique State Fair Crew isn’t on stage even if they do call themselves the “Mike and Dave Show.”. They take their show on...
Sensory kits are helping first responders interact with people diagnosed with autism
OMAHA, Neb. — Autism Action Partnership (AAP) has made efforts to give law enforcement agencies all the resources they need to interact the right way with people diagnosed with autism. From things like a stress ball to sensory toys, the sensory kits are designed to be a tool in...
The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
Holdrege couple started a wholesale retail business, and it's receiving a lot of support
HOLDREGE, Neb. — There is a new wholesale retail business (Wholesale Specialist LLC) in Holdrege thanks to Emily and A.J Popple. Emily used to work at the Holdrege Memorial Homes as a registered nurse , her partner A.J. was a car salesman and a contractor in Holdrege. On a...
State Fair: Fonner Park plans for future of Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the State Fair wraps up at Fonner Park the campus prepares to welcome Grand Island Casino Resort. NTV News visits with Vince Fiala, general manager of Grand Island Casino Resort and Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park.
Four Geneva residents charged after search finds numerous drugs, children inside home
GENEVA, Neb. — Four Geneva residents face numerous charges after drugs were found in a home with children inside during a search last month. David Hickey, 43, is charged in Fillmore County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse-no injury, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of habitual criminal.
Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Florida river
A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River in Florida. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel, along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean, with the gator, which measured 12 feet, 7 inches long. Mason, captain at Pensacola Fishing Company, said they...
