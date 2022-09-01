ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

FFA facing critical shortage, still teaching young Nebraskans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Agriculture continues to be a top industry here in the state, and Future farmers of America (FFA) wanted to continue to help the youngest Nebraskans find their way not just in the field or show ring. But, there’s one problem programs across the state are facing.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: September 4, 2022

More than cows and plows, FFA prepares kids for real world opportunities, and the State Fair provides a big stage for students to shine. We highlight FFA at the Nebraska State Fair. Plus 4-H for all, how one boy with autism finds a voice through 4-H. And more of our...
AUTISM
NebraskaTV

Vital Signs: Deaf Awareness Month

KEARNEY, NEB. — After losing her hearing, Eileen Rainey said she couldn’t have imagined the advances today for those with hearing loss. “No one has the same hearing loss," said Rainey. Eileen Rainey is a survivor, after battling a viral infection as a baby. “Part of surviving that,...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

FFA, not just livestock shows

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Future Farmers of America (FFA) shows extended past livestock and animals. Static shows featured products and crops students have been growing and working on all year. This ranged from welding to corn, soybean and hay. NTV News spoke with one FFA member who won first place for her alfalfa.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beatrice, NE
City
Wood River, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Volunteers welcome visitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hundreds of "yellow shirts" at the Nebraska State Fair play a vital role welcoming guests. Across Fonner Park you'll find folks like Echo Alcorn. They may work in visitors kiosks in the shape of a grain bin or as building hosts and also riding on trams and shuttles.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#K12#Transitional Program
NebraskaTV

Four Geneva residents charged after search finds numerous drugs, children inside home

GENEVA, Neb. — Four Geneva residents face numerous charges after drugs were found in a home with children inside during a search last month. David Hickey, 43, is charged in Fillmore County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse-no injury, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of habitual criminal.
GENEVA, NE
NebraskaTV

Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Florida river

A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River in Florida. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel, along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean, with the gator, which measured 12 feet, 7 inches long. Mason, captain at Pensacola Fishing Company, said they...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy