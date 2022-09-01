Final run: Hauck father-son duo begins last season together at Montana

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
New year, new team, same ‘tenacious’ defense, special teams for Montana
MISSOULA — Montana’s defense looked like a carbon copy of last year’s unit when it blanked Northwestern State 47-0 in its season opener Saturday. It makes some sense that the Griz would dominate on defense given that they return three All-Americans in linebacker Patrick O’Connell, cornerback Justin Ford and safety Robby Hauck. Add in All-Big Sky nose tackle Alex Gubner, and it gives them at least one proven stud player at all three levels of the defense.
montanarightnow.com
Montana's indoor practice facility expected next fall; beer garden returns this year
MISSOULA — All eyes will be on Montana’s football team this Saturday as the Grizzlies kick off the 2022 season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. Those eyes might be looking around the University of Montana campus for the indoor practice facility, the latest infrastructure project being undertaken by UM. There won’t be any sign of the groundwork at the River Bowl fields northwest of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, so don’t worry about getting your eyeglass prescription checked.
montanarightnow.com
Griz dominate in first game of 2022 season
MISSOULA--The Montana Grizzlies opened their season in dominant fashion with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. It didn't take the Griz long to get on the board. Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Lucas Johnson connected with Mitch Roberts for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That capped off a nearly three and a half minute touchdown drive.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Tech holds Carroll College to 120 yards in 26-10 win
BUTTE - The heat coming off Bob Green Field in Butte may have helped amp up the mood for Saturday's Copper Game, but the Montana Tech Orediggers and Carroll College Fighting Saints did not need much to trigger their heated rivalry. It had been 364 days since their last meeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
montanarightnow.com
Public hearing on the proposed CSKT gas tax renewal
PABLO, Mont. - The Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes recently held their public hearing on the proposal of their decade-long gas tax, which is now up for a ten-year renewal. The current agreement ensures that gas is not double taxed on the Flathead Reservation by...
Comments / 0