Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Kid on E-bike hit, Catalina Coffee project, Bridge at Park
Boy hit on e-bike, woman driver yells, keeps going. A 13-year-old boy on an E-bike was hit at the intersection of Inglewood and Artesia Aug. 15 by a vehicle making a legal left turn. After impact, the female driver stepped out of a gray-black, late-model SUV, yelled at the kid...
myburbank.com
What’s Brewing in Burbank at West Coast Customs!
A big thank you to everyone who joined us for The Chamber’s What’s Brewing in Burbank Event!. A special thank you to West Coast Customs, Home Again L.A. & Tequila Diamante Be sure to join us for our next What Brewing in Burbank Event!. What’s Brewing in Burbank...
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
Aloha Beach Festival returns to Ventura
The Aloha Beach Festival gave Promenade Park near Surfer Point in Ventura a Hawaiian makeover this Labor Day weekend. The post Aloha Beach Festival returns to Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail
Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a woman from a hiking trail after mild heat exhaustion. Firefighters are still looking for her boyfriend. The post Santa Barbara County Fire rescue woman from hiking trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bear with arrow sticking out of it wanders into backyard of L.A.-area home
Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.It was tough to see and hear for Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn, it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head up to look at us and,...
pasadenanow.com
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency
OXNARD, Calif.-Family and friends of an Oxnard mother convicted of killing her Olympic bronze medalist husband are trying to help her appeal for clemency. They believe Jane Laut was a battered woman who acted in self defense. They created a Team Jane Facebook page. They are collecting letters and emails to send to the governor. The post Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Traffic Advisory: PCH Shutdown between Civic Center and Malibu Canyon due to collision
All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Rd are closed from Civic Center Way to PCH AND all lanes of PCH are closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon due to a fatal traffic collision. The post Traffic Advisory: PCH Shutdown between Civic Center and Malibu Canyon due to collision appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent
When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
Bear Spotted Chilling In California Swimming Pool
"He's welcome in my yard as long as he doesn't kill me or my family," the homeowner quipped.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways
A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
I'm moving from the suburbs of LA to NYC this summer. Here are the 6 restaurants I'll miss the most once I relocate to the Big Apple.
As someone who's moving from coast to coast for the first time, I'll be yearning for the yellow curry from The Silver Lake House.
Ormond Beach Power Plant noisy valves concern residents in Oxnard and Port Hueneme
OXNARD, Calif. – Residents of Oxnard and its neighbor Port Hueneme received a rude awakening a few days ago from what sounded to be explosions coming from the Ormond Beach Power Plant. The post Ormond Beach Power Plant noisy valves concern residents in Oxnard and Port Hueneme appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $21.995 Million, The Manor at Grandioso is A Truly Masterpiece in Calabasas Showcases A Brilliant Reimagined Vision of Art and Style
The Masterpiece in Calabasas, a true culmination of specialty boasts a brilliant reimagined vision of art and style perfectly synced with timeless form featuring spacious entertainment areas is now available for sale. This home located at 25242 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, California offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Emil Hartoonian (Phone: 310-990-0063) & Shirley Moalem (818-357-7200) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Calabasas.
foxla.com
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
