Malibu, CA

myburbank.com

What’s Brewing in Burbank at West Coast Customs!

A big thank you to everyone who joined us for The Chamber’s What’s Brewing in Burbank Event!. A special thank you to West Coast Customs, Home Again L.A. & Tequila Diamante Be sure to join us for our next What Brewing in Burbank Event!. What’s Brewing in Burbank...
BURBANK, CA
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bear with arrow sticking out of it wanders into backyard of L.A.-area home

Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.It was tough to see and hear for Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn, it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head up to look at us and,...
ARCADIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency

OXNARD, Calif.-Family and friends of an Oxnard mother convicted of killing her Olympic bronze medalist husband are trying to help her appeal for clemency. They believe Jane Laut was a battered woman who acted in self defense. They created a Team Jane Facebook page. They are collecting letters and emails to send to the governor. The post Team Jane Laut hopes to help Olympian’s wife win clemency appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Book-Worthy Glamping Spots near Los Angeles When You Don’t Want to Pitch a Tent

When sleeping on the ground is no longer attractive, check out these must-go glamping sites located just a couple of hours away from Los Angeles. If your family’s looking to getaway from LA and commune with nature, but the idea of pitching a tent with sweat dripping down your face and choice words flying out of your mouth is less than ideal, we hear you. Luckily, there’s a fantastic selection of glamping accommodations near LA that will definitely level up your camping experience—sweat-free. Whether you’d like to stay in an Airstream, stay in a treehouse, wagon, or a yurt decked out with 4-star hotel amenities, we’re pretty sure these must-go glamping spots will become your new favorite way to spend the night away from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways

A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $21.995 Million, The Manor at Grandioso is A Truly Masterpiece in Calabasas Showcases A Brilliant Reimagined Vision of Art and Style

The Masterpiece in Calabasas, a true culmination of specialty boasts a brilliant reimagined vision of art and style perfectly synced with timeless form featuring spacious entertainment areas is now available for sale. This home located at 25242 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, California offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Emil Hartoonian (Phone: 310-990-0063) & Shirley Moalem (818-357-7200) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Calabasas.
CALABASAS, CA

