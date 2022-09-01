Intel’s Core i7-12700KF Reduced to a New Low of $321: Real Deals

It's that time of year when we anticipate the release of the next generation of PC tech, and also a great time to start picking up some deals. Yesterday we had a great deal on AMDs 5800X3D , and today Intel's Core i7-12700KF is down to a low of $321 on Amazon. You can see our review of the Core i7-12700K and learn why this chip also received our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Go big on a gaming screen with this Corsair Xeneon 32-Inch QHD monitor for $479 . With a high 165Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution and IPS panel, this monitor is a good monitor for gaming in style — especially with its large 32-inch screen.

Keep your CPU cool for less with this deal on Corsairs iCue H115i RGB Pro XT 280mm all-in-one (AIO) cooler that's dow to $95 . With RGB fans to provide that gamer aesthetic, this cooler can also be used with an LGA 1700 socket if you purchase an extra bracket from Corsair.

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $465, now $321 at Amazon

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight performance-cores and four efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly match the gaming prowess of the 12900K. View Deal

Corsair Xeneon 32-Inch QHD Monitor: was $649, now $479 at Amazon

This large 32-Inch monitor from Corsair has a crystal clear 2560 x 1440 resolution on its IPS panel, with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it a fantastic monitor for gaming, especially esports related titles. With a thin bezel design and 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3 color space, the Xeneon can make a great addition to any gaming setup. View Deal

Corsair iCue H115i RGB Pro XT 280mm AIO: was $139, now $95 at Amazon

With two 140 mm Corsair ML series magnetic Levitation PWM fans and a 280 mm radiator, this all-in-one CPU cooler from Corsair also features the ability to synchronize your fan RGB through Corsair iCue software. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $259, now $138 at Amazon

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9 GHz able to boost to 4.4 GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65 W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box. View Deal

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: was $99, now $84 at Amazon

The Crucial P3 Plus is a Gen 4.0 storage drive with a 1TB capacity and sequential read/write speeds of 5000MB/s.

See our Crucial P3 Plus review for more information on this budget oriented drive. View Deal

