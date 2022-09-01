ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Missoula, MT
Accidents
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

City of Missoula street clean ups got underway near Poverello Center

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Wednesday, the annual order to clean up came down from the city's services division as cars are usually parked in the area for extended periods of time. Causing filth to accumulate over time and making it hazardless for those walking and riding their bikes along the sidewalks.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident#Mpd
NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montanarightnow.com

Public hearing on the proposed CSKT gas tax renewal

PABLO, Mont. - The Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes recently held their public hearing on the proposal of their decade-long gas tax, which is now up for a ten-year renewal. The current agreement ensures that gas is not double taxed on the Flathead Reservation by...
PABLO, MT
NBCMontana

Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items

MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Griz football season expects to be another economic blueprint for Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Grizzly football has arrived, bringing some big opportunities for businesses, especially in downtown Missoula just five minutes away from Washington Stadium. This season looks to be one of the busiest seasons with more people coming in and supporting their Griz. Ticket sales have already reached record...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana's indoor practice facility expected next fall; beer garden returns this year

MISSOULA — All eyes will be on Montana’s football team this Saturday as the Grizzlies kick off the 2022 season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. Those eyes might be looking around the University of Montana campus for the indoor practice facility, the latest infrastructure project being undertaken by UM. There won’t be any sign of the groundwork at the River Bowl fields northwest of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, so don’t worry about getting your eyeglass prescription checked.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy