Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye
A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident that happened north of the Wye.
montanarightnow.com
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
Fairfield Sun Times
City of Missoula street clean ups got underway near Poverello Center
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Wednesday, the annual order to clean up came down from the city's services division as cars are usually parked in the area for extended periods of time. Causing filth to accumulate over time and making it hazardless for those walking and riding their bikes along the sidewalks.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Initial information that led to SWAT response in Missoula confirmed to be ‘unfounded’
Information that led to SWAT response on W. Broadway St. in Missoula Wednesday night has been confirmed to be unfounded. SWAT cleared the scene around 11:00 pm Wednesday. The Missoula Police Department says additional information will continue to be investigated. No additional information has been released at this time. Previous...
Missoula County to consider fate of ‘lost’ 19th-century wagon trail
The road was established as a trail between Stevensville and Missoula as early as the 1860s but — as some contend — it was never recorded as an official road.
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montanan State
Montana State University in Bozeman. (Provided by MSU for the Daily Montanan) Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high...
montanarightnow.com
Public hearing on the proposed CSKT gas tax renewal
PABLO, Mont. - The Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes recently held their public hearing on the proposal of their decade-long gas tax, which is now up for a ten-year renewal. The current agreement ensures that gas is not double taxed on the Flathead Reservation by...
NBCMontana
Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
montanarightnow.com
Griz football season expects to be another economic blueprint for Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Grizzly football has arrived, bringing some big opportunities for businesses, especially in downtown Missoula just five minutes away from Washington Stadium. This season looks to be one of the busiest seasons with more people coming in and supporting their Griz. Ticket sales have already reached record...
montanarightnow.com
Montana's indoor practice facility expected next fall; beer garden returns this year
MISSOULA — All eyes will be on Montana’s football team this Saturday as the Grizzlies kick off the 2022 season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. Those eyes might be looking around the University of Montana campus for the indoor practice facility, the latest infrastructure project being undertaken by UM. There won’t be any sign of the groundwork at the River Bowl fields northwest of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, so don’t worry about getting your eyeglass prescription checked.
Philipsburg woman sentenced to prison, owes over $140,000 in acts of fraud
A Philipsburg woman is sentenced to prison after admittedly lying about her income and resources in order to receive more benefits.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Big plays by Tyson Bauder lead defending champ Hamilton to 13th consecutive win
HAMILTON — Defending Class A champion Hamilton made short work of conference foe Dillon on Friday, as quarterback Tyson Bauder made several big plays and the defense stood tall in 34-7 victory. Hamilton’s offense turned it over on its opening possession but worked quickly down the field on their...
