BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Cambridge United 2-0 Lincoln City
Joe Ironside's quick double secured Cambridge United victory at home against Lincoln City. The visitors were made to regret missing a big chance in the first 10 minutes when Tom Hopper found Teddy Bishop following a Jubril Okedina error, but Bishop could only fire straight at Dimi Mitov. Ironside opened...
