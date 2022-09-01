ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Jaclyn Guidice starts role with North Merrick Schools

The North Merrick School District has a new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Personnel, Jaclyn Guidice. Guidice, who started her role with the district on Aug. 1, has been an educator for 20 years, and now she is ready to bring her skills and knowledge to North Merrick’s three elementary schools, Camp Avenue School, Harold D. Fayette School, and Old Mill Road School.
NORTH MERRICK, NY
TBR News Media

Cona Elder Law opens new office in Port Jefferson

Cona Elder Law, the Melville-based firm focused on elder law, estate planning, estate administration, special needs and health care law, has announced the opening of its new office in Port Jefferson at 41 North Country Road, across from Mather Hospital. “With a 20-plus year history in Melville, we are excited...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Long Island Students Walk Out on 1st Day Over Principal's Mysterious Leave

It was the first day of school for some Long Island students — but instead of starting the day in class, dozens of high schoolers started the day outside protesting. Along with some parents and alumni, the students were upset after being told just this week that the long-time principal of Elmont Memorial High School would not be returning this year. The students said they wanted to know why.
ELMONT, NY
AHRC Nassau Opens Farm And Arts Center For The Community

Four years ago, during a life-planning meeting with staff from AHRC Nassau, an organization that supports people with developmental disabilities, MaryAnn Dellova was discussing what her daughter, Jennifer, needed; a welcoming place where she could connect with plants and animals, explore her interests, meet new people and build a community.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New rabbi, and new beginnings at the Merrick Jewish Centre

It’s been more than four decades since the Merrick Jewish Centre welcomed a new rabbi. But the Fox Boulevard congregation did just that recently as Joshua Dorsch takes over as its spiritual leader. He has considerably large shoes to fill, succeeding Rabbi Charles Klein, who retired last October after...
MERRICK, NY
NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official

The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Renaissance of Greenport – Explore the Historic Port Town

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Greenport, a village that has undergone many changes, is an example of the resilience and adaptability so common on the North Fork. The village has just over 2,000 residents living within 1.2 square miles. While Greenport has become a destination for...
GREENPORT, NY
Gerer Ruv of America will Settle in Brooklyn Permanently

Rav Hershel Rottenberg, shlit”a, a longtime Gerer dayan in Eretz Yisroel, was appointed the Ruv of the Gerer chasidus a little over one year ago. With the Yamim Nora’im approaching, Rav Rottenberg is set to move here for most of the year, taking a hands-on role in the growth and development of the chassidus, and answering crucial day-to-day questions that arise in the Jewish home.
BROOKLYN, NY
New List of Properties Deemed Unsafe by Brookhaven Town

At the Brookhaven Town board meeting in August, a number of properties in the town were deemed unsafe as defined by Chapter 73 pursuant to the engineer report of Cashin, Spinelli and Ferretti, LLC. The issues below are a matter of public record found here. During the meeting it was...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer

Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown closes for good

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown has shut its doors permanently. First opened in 2017, this was the third location of the Maryland-based franchise planned to open on Long Island. The first two opened in East Meadow and Franklin Square. People began talking about the restaurant closing...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.2.22

• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 79 degrees and an east wind around 8 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 58. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80, and Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 85.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Man Saved from Sinking Sailboat by Roslyn Viaduct

The Public Information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 5:45 pm in Hempstead Harbor. According to police, 911 received a distress call for a sinking vessel in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct. A witness reported a male holding onto the side of a 12’ sailboat.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

