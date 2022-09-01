Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Related
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Jaclyn Guidice starts role with North Merrick Schools
The North Merrick School District has a new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Personnel, Jaclyn Guidice. Guidice, who started her role with the district on Aug. 1, has been an educator for 20 years, and now she is ready to bring her skills and knowledge to North Merrick’s three elementary schools, Camp Avenue School, Harold D. Fayette School, and Old Mill Road School.
NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
Cona Elder Law opens new office in Port Jefferson
Cona Elder Law, the Melville-based firm focused on elder law, estate planning, estate administration, special needs and health care law, has announced the opening of its new office in Port Jefferson at 41 North Country Road, across from Mather Hospital. “With a 20-plus year history in Melville, we are excited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level
New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NBC New York
Long Island Students Walk Out on 1st Day Over Principal's Mysterious Leave
It was the first day of school for some Long Island students — but instead of starting the day in class, dozens of high schoolers started the day outside protesting. Along with some parents and alumni, the students were upset after being told just this week that the long-time principal of Elmont Memorial High School would not be returning this year. The students said they wanted to know why.
syossetjerichotribune.com
AHRC Nassau Opens Farm And Arts Center For The Community
Four years ago, during a life-planning meeting with staff from AHRC Nassau, an organization that supports people with developmental disabilities, MaryAnn Dellova was discussing what her daughter, Jennifer, needed; a welcoming place where she could connect with plants and animals, explore her interests, meet new people and build a community.
Herald Community Newspapers
New rabbi, and new beginnings at the Merrick Jewish Centre
It’s been more than four decades since the Merrick Jewish Centre welcomed a new rabbi. But the Fox Boulevard congregation did just that recently as Joshua Dorsch takes over as its spiritual leader. He has considerably large shoes to fill, succeeding Rabbi Charles Klein, who retired last October after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ken Rosato returns to Manhattan high school that helped shape him
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Ken Rosato! Did you know Ken started every morning in high school with a pack of Tums? He says his years at Regis High School were so challenging, he regularly suffered from stomach aches!
Local resident clashes with Rocky Point BOE over book donations
During a public meeting of the Rocky Point school district board of education on Monday, Aug. 29, Sound Beach resident Bea Ruberto confronted the board over its decision to reverse a longstanding practice regarding book donations. In June, district parent Allison Villafane donated several books related to Pride Month. In...
NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official
The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
danspapers.com
The Renaissance of Greenport – Explore the Historic Port Town
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Greenport, a village that has undergone many changes, is an example of the resilience and adaptability so common on the North Fork. The village has just over 2,000 residents living within 1.2 square miles. While Greenport has become a destination for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boropark24.com
Gerer Ruv of America will Settle in Brooklyn Permanently
Rav Hershel Rottenberg, shlit”a, a longtime Gerer dayan in Eretz Yisroel, was appointed the Ruv of the Gerer chasidus a little over one year ago. With the Yamim Nora’im approaching, Rav Rottenberg is set to move here for most of the year, taking a hands-on role in the growth and development of the chassidus, and answering crucial day-to-day questions that arise in the Jewish home.
longisland.com
New List of Properties Deemed Unsafe by Brookhaven Town
At the Brookhaven Town board meeting in August, a number of properties in the town were deemed unsafe as defined by Chapter 73 pursuant to the engineer report of Cashin, Spinelli and Ferretti, LLC. The issues below are a matter of public record found here. During the meeting it was...
Herald Community Newspapers
Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer
Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
greaterlongisland.com
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown closes for good
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown has shut its doors permanently. First opened in 2017, this was the third location of the Maryland-based franchise planned to open on Long Island. The first two opened in East Meadow and Franklin Square. People began talking about the restaurant closing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Sept. 1, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on Aug. 27. A man walked into the store, picked out a mountain bike valued at $98, and allegedly rode out of the store without paying. Commack. ■ Walmart...
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.2.22
• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 79 degrees and an east wind around 8 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 58. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80, and Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 85.
longisland.com
Man Saved from Sinking Sailboat by Roslyn Viaduct
The Public Information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 5:45 pm in Hempstead Harbor. According to police, 911 received a distress call for a sinking vessel in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct. A witness reported a male holding onto the side of a 12’ sailboat.
Comments / 0