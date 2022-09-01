ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Western Conference Executive Believes Luka Doncic's MVP Chances Have Been Boosted By Jalen Brunson Leaving: "His Numbers Will Be Super High, Christian Wood Will Help, And They're Going To Win 50-Plus Games."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit

Rudy Gobert left a while back. Now, Donovan Mitchell is also on his way out after the Utah Jazz traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz are gutting their core, and there now appears to be a looming fire sale. Right now, one of the names that have been linked to a potential Utah […] The post Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Marcus Smart On How Jaylen Brown Dealt With Trade Rumors: “He Walks Around With A Smile On His Face. We Actually Haven’t Even Mentioned It When We Were Together."

Jaylen Brown was the subject of many trade rumors this offseason, with many reports suggesting he was going to be dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. The young shooting guard was great for the C's last season, helping them reach the NBA Finals, eventually losing to the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Is "Misunderstood": "Always Believed And Knew He Was So Much More And Deeper Than Just A Phenomenal Basketball Player!"

It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#The New York Knicks#Mavs#Mvp#Espn#Gm
Yardbarker

The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar

Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Marcus Smart Reveals How Jaylen Brown Is Feeling After Being Linked In Trades For Kevin Durant: “He Walks Around With A Smile On His Face."

The offseason of 2022 will be remembered for years because of the infamous trade saga between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Various teams put their offseasons on hold to determine whether they had a chance at trading for the disgruntled superstar. The Boston Celtics were one of the leading teams in those trade talks, offering up Jaylen Brown but being unwilling also to give the Nets Marcus Smart.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

David Aldridge Says The Nets Can Replace Kevin Durant But Not Kyrie Irving: "'Cause Nobody Does What Kyrie Does!”

The Brooklyn Nets were involved in a series of rumors during the offseason, especially after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were linked with moves away from Barclays Center. Kyrie was placed in Los Angeles as the Lakers were reportedly keen to land him, while Durant was involved in rumors with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, among others, in the past couple of months.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy