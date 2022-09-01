Western Conference Executive Believes Luka Doncic's MVP Chances Have Been Boosted By Jalen Brunson Leaving: "His Numbers Will Be Super High, Christian Wood Will Help, And They're Going To Win 50-Plus Games."

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
Yardbarker
Video: Luka Doncic Was Very Angry During The Timeout, Cursing And Throwing Bottle With Water On The Floor
Luka Doncic is just 23 years old and is already one of the best basketball players in the world. Although the NBA is currently in the offseason, Luka is not on vacation like most players. Instead, he has been representing his country in EuroBasket 2022. Doncic is obviously the star...
Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit
Rudy Gobert left a while back. Now, Donovan Mitchell is also on his way out after the Utah Jazz traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz are gutting their core, and there now appears to be a looming fire sale. Right now, one of the names that have been linked to a potential Utah […] The post Jordan Clarkson’s 5-word message amid Jazz trade rumors following Donovan Mitchell exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly 'preferred not to sign RJ Barrett to contract extension' but 'had to do something'
It seems that the New York Knicks decision to give RJ Barrett a massive $120 million extension was a reactionary move after the team failed in trading for All-Star Donovan Mitchell and was not evidence of an organizational opinion shift on the young star. The 2022 NBA offseason for the...
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart On How Jaylen Brown Dealt With Trade Rumors: “He Walks Around With A Smile On His Face. We Actually Haven’t Even Mentioned It When We Were Together."
Jaylen Brown was the subject of many trade rumors this offseason, with many reports suggesting he was going to be dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a potential blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant. The young shooting guard was great for the C's last season, helping them reach the NBA Finals, eventually losing to the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Is "Misunderstood": "Always Believed And Knew He Was So Much More And Deeper Than Just A Phenomenal Basketball Player!"
It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.
Yardbarker
Latest Trade Proves The Jazz Are Good At Keeping Secrets
What a wild summer it’s been for the Utah Jazz. If you can remember, the offseason started with head coach Quin Snyder stepping down from his position in order to give the team a better chance of making – and winning – the Finals. Following that, the...
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Monitoring Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers
The New York Knicks lived another fiasco this week when they missed out on the chance to trade for Donovan Mitchell. After months of rumors and speculation, the talented shooting guard was shipped to Cleveland, where the Cavaliers are happily waiting for him. Meanwhile, the New Yorkers only signed Jalen...
Yardbarker
The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar
Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
David Aldridge Says The Nets Can Replace Kevin Durant But Not Kyrie Irving: "'Cause Nobody Does What Kyrie Does!”
The Brooklyn Nets were involved in a series of rumors during the offseason, especially after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were linked with moves away from Barclays Center. Kyrie was placed in Los Angeles as the Lakers were reportedly keen to land him, while Durant was involved in rumors with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, among others, in the past couple of months.
Yardbarker
Some Jazz Officials Were Not Happy With Donovan Mitchell For Wanting Out And Viewed Sending Him To Cavaliers Rather Than Knicks As "Payback", Says NBA Insider
Donovan Mitchell was recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Utah Jazz, and there is no doubt that this was a win-win trade for both franchises. The Cleveland Cavaliers increased the star power on their roster, while the Utah Jazz got a massive package for their franchise player. It...
