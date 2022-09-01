Updated: Coming Soon to Brooklawn: Take 5 Car Wash; Brooklawn Planning Zoning Board to Hear Application on Sept. 14

Read full article on original website
southjerseyobserver.com
Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation
Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
COVID-19 rental assistance still available for Camden County residents
Relief money is still available for Camden County renters at risk of losing their homes or facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has already distributed $33 million since the beginning of the pandemic, and that’s helped some 5,000 county residents stay in their homes. Another $2.2 million still remains in the program, including an extra $200,000 from some other communities which couldn’t distribute the money.
newtownpress.com
New Wawa Location Approved on Route 322 in Logan
LOGAN TWP. — The Logan Township Zoning Board unanimously passed at their July 11 meeting, the use variance for the development and use of a Wawa Food Market and Gas Station on Route 322. The variance was required for the gasoline service station use. The Wawa will be closest to the traffic light by the Commodore Barry Bridge.
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
$2M in rental assistance money left for Camden County residents
There is $2 million in rental assistance money remaining for people in Camden County who suffered financially during the pandemic. County officials have urged people to send their applications right away.
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
morethanthecurve.com
Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting
Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
timespub.com
The Morrisville Business Association Fall Car Show
If you’re either a vintage car owner or a vintage car enthusiast, you might want to come to Bridge Street in Morrisville on October 1 for the Morrisville Business Association’s (MBA) Fall Car Show. With categories for both imported and American cars, spectators will be treated to an array of yesteryears MGB’s, Mustangs, Triumph’s, Corvettes, Jaguars, and others, and all arrayed in Bridge Street in their rebuilt and restored glory.
Video: Fire damages Maria’s Pizza newly renovated facade
Firefighters in Reading were called to Maria’s Pizza in the 400 block of Penn Street for a structure fire Friday midday. Arriving on-scene, crews found fire in the front wall, behind the stucco of the newly renovated street facing facade. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
sanatogapost.com
Ten Police Departments to Join Sobriety Checkpoint
POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence all will participate during the extended Labor Day weekend in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation. They’ll be part of an aggressive impaired driving enforcement, operated by Team DUI, called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Person comes out of business after hours-long barricade situation in Montgomery Twp.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Police in Montgomery County say a person broke into a business that was closed and threatened self-harm Thursday. Police in Montgomery Township say they received a call around 11 a.m. from a person dealing with a mental health illness. Police stationed outside the business at the...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Oregon Pike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a busy stretch of road in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on Pa. 272 both directions between ROSE HILL RD, STONE QUARRY RD and MAIN ST. All lanes are closed. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
morethanthecurve.com
Police looking for help identifying three suspects in Plymouth Meeting apartment burglary
The Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a forced entry burglary that took place on July 19th at the Parc Apartments in Plymouth Meeting. The burglary took place at 1:30 p.m. The three suspects are depicted in the photo above and in the video below.
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting Touch-A-Truck on Sept. 24; Event Benefits Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center
Is excited to announce its upcoming Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, September 24 benefiting Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center from 12:00 – 3:00 pm. In partnership with the Gloucester Township Police and Fire Departments, the event offers a hands-on experience for children to interact with police cruisers, fire trucks, and more.
Traffic Alert: Atlantic City Roads to be Impacted by Triathalon on Saturday
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On Saturday, September, 10, 2022, the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City will...
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Sign at Cherry Hill school to return to regular announcements after 'Sign Jokester' switches display
Students will return to Johnson Elementary in Cherry Hill next week, which means the sign in front of the school will start displaying regular old school announcements again.
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town
One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo
Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
