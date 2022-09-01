ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia

A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals.
SPARTA, GA
Familiarity Wasn't Enough for Oregon to Overcome Georgia

The season opener for Georgia lived up to expectations; the Vegas betting odds had Georgia as a strong favorite over Oregon, 17.5-points, and judging solely by the start of the game, Georgia lived up to that point spread.
ATHENS, GA

