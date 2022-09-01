Read full article on original website
Police calls
500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 600 block of West Market Street, Lima —...
hometownstations.com
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular. The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row,...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
Lima News
Letter: Stone piles obscure roundabout traffic
As a driver who travels on state Route 309 quite often, I am appreciative of the construction of the two new roundabouts between Lima and Ada at the intersections of Thayer/309 and Napoleon/309. Both of these intersections have been deadly to many. However, it has been difficult for me to...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police chase ends in a crash and the suspect hospitalized
Around 2:15 am Sunday, Lima Police Officers were involved in a chase with Hillary Farr out of Dayton. It was a short pursuit and according to police officials it reached high speeds on streets and alleys in Lima. It ended when Farr's vehicle turned onto South Shore Drive and flipped over. He was ejected from the car and then the car rolled over on top of him. He was taken to Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s and was placed in the ICU. He was wanted on a parole violation for a robbery charge. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Farr was released from prison in March of 2022.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert County: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, no work is planned for Monday, Sept. 5. U.S. 30 PROJECTS. U.S. 30 just west of U.S. 127 will have...
Lima News
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves one dead, 21 injured
LIMA — One person was killed and 21 were injured after a nine-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 near Lima. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:25 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Dale K. Anglin, 75, of Vermilion was traveling southbound on the interstate near the state Route 309 exit close to mile post 125. Upon approaching slowed traffic due to a separate crash, Anglin struck several vehicles, causing a total of nine vehicles to become involved.
hometownstations.com
Traffic to be impacted due to waterline work on N. Sugar Street in Lima
9/2/22 Media Release from the City of Lima Utilities Department: The City's contractor, Fer-Pal Infrastructure, will be performing waterline repair work on N. Sugar Street between Findlay Road and Bluelick Road beginning September 6, 2022. The project is expected to be completed by November 17, 2022. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during construction. The motoring public is asked to use alternate routes during these dates so that work can proceed safely and efficiently.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
hometownstations.com
Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties honor Vicenta Velasquez with portrait dedication
(WLIO) - Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties take time to honor a woman whose life was dedicated to helping others. Sartaj Singh has her story. The Elder Victim Ministry at Crime Victim Services commissioned a portrait series to reflect the full range of the elderly population in our area and one of the names that came to mind to be featured was Putnam County resident, the late Vicenta "Cindy" Velasquez.
Lima News
Early bow, gun seasons set in area DSA
As late summer rolls into Labor Day weekend, traditional early hunting seasons often have a feeling of sneaking up on us. Squirrel, dove, rail, snipe and gallinule began Thursday and Canada geese and teal (blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon) begin the early waterfowl season Saturday. There is one new season in...
hometownstations.com
UPDATE - One dead, 21 injured after nine vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a nine vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Sunday. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred near mile post 125 of the interstate in Allen County. Officials say that a 2019 Freightliner Semi,...
Lima News
Delphos named newest Buckeye Trail town
DELPHOS — The Buckeye Trail Association is honoring Delphos as its 18th and newest Buckeye Trail Town. To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye Trail (BT) and is using the trail to leverage new opportunities for community and economic development. Long distance trails improve the quality of life for local residents and attract travelers from outside the local community who want to explore interesting places. While Trail Town designation can help BT hikers, it can also help the Village, bringing in tourism dollars from out-of-town visitors in need of services that a Trail Town can provide.
dayton937.com
Taste of Darke County
Join us Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2-5 p.m.for a Taste of Darke County at Eldora Speedway! Sample food and drinks from seven popular Darke County destinations. Cost is $20 for 10 tickets … each ticket is good for one sample. Additional tickets are $2 each. CASH ONLY! We hope to see you there!
Details emerge from scuffle at Lima Senior
LIMA — An altercation outside Lima Senior High School last Friday, which resulted in the suspension of three football players, reportedly started after an older man punched a woman who was waiting in her car, according to a police report of the incident filed by the Lima Police Department.
House a complete loss after overnight fire in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews were called to the scene of a reported house fire in Champaign County that was called out early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 13000 block of state Route 29 just before 1:00 a.m. on the report of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
hometownstations.com
Rushcreek Township and Rushsylvania affected by response in the area until further notice
Those who live in Rushcreek Township and the village of Rushsylvania have been impacted when it comes to emergency response. According to a Facebook post from the Rushcreek Township Volunteer Fire and EMS, the members of the department are not allowed to respond to any emergency calls. The post also says that all emergency calls will be handled by neighboring departments until further notice.
Lima News
Letter: Two helpful tips to yield in traffic
Dear drivers of Lima/Allen County, when driving through one of the area’s roundabouts, please take these helpful hints:. 1. Always look left. That way you will always be able to see oncoming traffic. That way, you won’t have to come to a complete stop. And that brings up another tip.
