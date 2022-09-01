LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO