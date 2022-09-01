ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX2Now

New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
959theriver.com

All Secretary of State Officers Closed For Labor Day

All Secretary of State offices are closed today in observance of Labor Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities will reopen for business tomorrow. As a reminder, Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to December 1st.
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
spotonillinois.com

Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
959theriver.com

State Health Officials Urge Eligible Residents To Get New Boosters

Illinois health officials are urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots when available. The shots have been authorized by the CDC. Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the two new bivalent booster vaccines. They are designed to provide extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health is expected to receive about 580-thousand doses this week.
Q985

Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?

Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
kjfmradio.com

Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal

ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
afscme31.org

Pritzker announces emergency hiring plan to address short-staffing in state government

On Aug. 31, the Pritzker Administration announced a new initiative to speed up and expand hiring in state government. “The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veterans Affairs,” the administration said in a news release. “Today’s announcement emphasizes Governor Pritzker’s commitment to increasing the State’s workforce and ensuring employees have sufficient resources to continue to provide the service that Illinois residents expect.”
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
advantagenews.com

Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation

A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of $0.23 per gallon. Other than...
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are […]
Local 4 WHBF

IDOT seeking ‘snowbirds’ for snow, ice removal this winter

The weather may still be nice but it’s never too early for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to start thinking about snow and ice removal. The IDOT is looking for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal positions to help with snow and ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, they’re […]
