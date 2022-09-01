Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
959theriver.com
All Secretary of State Officers Closed For Labor Day
All Secretary of State offices are closed today in observance of Labor Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities will reopen for business tomorrow. As a reminder, Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to December 1st.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
spotonillinois.com
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'
Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
959theriver.com
State Health Officials Urge Eligible Residents To Get New Boosters
Illinois health officials are urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots when available. The shots have been authorized by the CDC. Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the two new bivalent booster vaccines. They are designed to provide extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health is expected to receive about 580-thousand doses this week.
Illinois urging residents to get new COVID-19 booster
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to get the new bivalent booster shot to protect against COVID-19. The new vaccines include an mRNA component of the original strain and the omicron variant. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older, while those 12 and over can […]
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
kjfmradio.com
Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal
ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
afscme31.org
Pritzker announces emergency hiring plan to address short-staffing in state government
On Aug. 31, the Pritzker Administration announced a new initiative to speed up and expand hiring in state government. “The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veterans Affairs,” the administration said in a news release. “Today’s announcement emphasizes Governor Pritzker’s commitment to increasing the State’s workforce and ensuring employees have sufficient resources to continue to provide the service that Illinois residents expect.”
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
Illinois’ $300 Million Utility Bill Assistance Plan Will Help Many Families Keep the Lights On
One of the worst things about being an adult is paying bills, and living paycheck to paycheck is even worse. Too many families throughout Illinois have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or keep the lights on month after month, and I want you to know that help is out there.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of $0.23 per gallon. Other than...
Illinois families may be eligible for $300M in utility bill assistance | How to apply for LIHEAP
If you are having trouble paying your utility bills, there is help available for Illinois families.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
wvik.org
Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline
Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are […]
IDOT seeking ‘snowbirds’ for snow, ice removal this winter
The weather may still be nice but it’s never too early for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to start thinking about snow and ice removal. The IDOT is looking for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal positions to help with snow and ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, they’re […]
