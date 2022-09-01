Create a more immersive home theater setup when you have the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar. Not only does it offer Dolby Atmos, but it also has DTS:X. Additionally, along with Sony Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, it has 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. This technology ensures that the audio fits your environment just right. And that’s especially if you pair the soundbar with optional rear speakers. Moreover, its Sound Field Optimization calibrates to your room, and it brings your music and movies to life via 360 Reality Audio. Along with optional rear speakers, you can choose to add the optional wireless subwoofers. Furthermore, if you use it with a BRAVIA XR TV, you can benefit from Acoustic Center Sync and easy soundbar management. Finally, you’ll enjoy streaming through Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2.

