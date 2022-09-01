Read full article on original website
The Verge
Sennheiser’s more-affordable soundbar is still a premium-sounding beast
Sennheiser’s debut soundbar, released in 2019, was a niche product for a couple of reasons. The first was the price. At $2,499.95, it rivaled the cost of many traditional surround sound systems comprised of AV receivers and multiple speakers. But perhaps more important was its size. I say this with love, but the original Ambeo Soundbar (which has now been renamed the Ambeo Soundbar Max) was a chunky boy, which hardly made it an easy sell for anyone looking to tuck it discreetly in front of their TV.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Popular 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV already on sale with a massive 39% discount
Thanks to a generous Labor Day coupon code on eBay, prospective buyers of the gorgeous 65-inch A80K can now order one of the most affordable OLED TVs of Sony's 2022 Bravia lineup at a considerable discount of almost US$1,000 in relation to the official MSRP. Sony's current 2022 lineup of...
Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers 360 Spatial Sound and 360 Reality Audio
Create a more immersive home theater setup when you have the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar. Not only does it offer Dolby Atmos, but it also has DTS:X. Additionally, along with Sony Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, it has 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. This technology ensures that the audio fits your environment just right. And that’s especially if you pair the soundbar with optional rear speakers. Moreover, its Sound Field Optimization calibrates to your room, and it brings your music and movies to life via 360 Reality Audio. Along with optional rear speakers, you can choose to add the optional wireless subwoofers. Furthermore, if you use it with a BRAVIA XR TV, you can benefit from Acoustic Center Sync and easy soundbar management. Finally, you’ll enjoy streaming through Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2.
Digital Trends
Hisense U8H mini-LED TV review: a budget videophile’s dream
Hisense once again has shattered my expectations. The Hisense U8H is the company’s first mini-LED television. Since I’d yet to be impressed with any TV brand’s first attempt at the next-gen LED backlighting tech, I figured I already had good reason to temper my expectations. Add to that the fact that Hisense’s TV’s haven’t historically produced what I’d call “accurate” picture quality — at least not without considerable tweaking — and I thought I had enough experience to suggest I knew the U8H before I’d unboxed it.
Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen’s latest soundbar costs a fortune, but it might be the last one you ever own
Danish audio icon, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), isn’t a company known for its half-measures either in the design of its products, or the prices it asks for them. That couldn’t be more true than on the company’s latest speaker, the Beosound Theatre, an incredibly ambitious 7.1.4-channel, 12-driver Dolby Atmos soundbar that starts at $6,890 and climbs rapidly from there. B&O says it took its design inspiration for the Theater from sailboats, saying that the Beosound Theatre’s keel-like design makes it “appear as if it is resting on an aluminum blade, floating in the air as one fluid form.”
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
The Verge
The GoPro Hero11 Black will reportedly have a new sensor and an old design
GoPro is reportedly getting ready to launch its next camera, but don’t hold your breath for a big redesign. Instead, according to images and specs first spotted by WinFuture, it appears the GoPro Hero11 Black will look virtually identical to the Hero10, and all the important tweaks will be on the inside.
The Verge
Apple’s reportedly set to reveal the AirPods Pro 2 this week
Apple is getting ready to reveal the second generation of the AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, according to a report from Apple tracker Mark Gurman. While we’ve been expecting the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, this is the first solid rumor indicating that they could launch this week.
The Verge
Meta’s chip deal with Qualcomm may reflect its unrealized VR ambitions
Qualcomm and Meta have signed a multi-year agreement promising to team up on custom versions of Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR chips for the "future roadmap of Quest products" and "other devices," as Mark Zuckerberg put it. While, in some ways, the move is business as usual — the Quest 2 is...
The Verge
Why it Matters that I just saw a Google Nest Hub control an Apple HomeKit smart plug
Matter, the upcoming standard that’s attempting to give the smart home a single unifying language, is almost here — and I was just treated to an early demonstration of the kinds of cross-platform compatibility that it should enable in the future. The demonstration was given by Eve, which produces a range of smart plugs, radiator valves, lighting, and security devices.
EW.com
The best Labor Day sales on TVs at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are up to 42 percent off
As summer winds down, you may be anticipating the premiere of a new TV show or the release of a new video game set to drop in the fall. Or maybe you're counting down the days until the start of the NFL or NBA season. Luckily, Labor Day sales are here, and with all the opportunities to save on tech, it's a great time to upgrade your entertainment setup ahead of fall. Plenty of TVs are on sale, and you can save up to $550 on models from popular brands like Samsung, Toshiba, and TCL.
NFL・
Engadget
The best Labor Day tech sales we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can...
The Verge
Samsung is bringing new features to its older foldables and smartwatches starting today
Older generations of Samsung foldable phones and smartwatches will soon be eligible to update to the latest versions of One UI, granting new features such as multitasking gestures, optimizations for large-screened devices, first-party app enhancements and a PC-like taskbar for phones, and new watch faces and customizations for Galaxy smartwatches.
The Verge
Leaked Apple Watch Pro cases and drawings hint at extra button, thankfully
Images of purported third-party accessories and CAD drawings for the rumored Apple Watch Pro are making the rounds this morning, and boy do I hope they’re legit. The cases show cutouts for another physical button added to the left of the watch face, while CAD drawings released separately by 91mobiles align with the cutouts. The drawings also show a completely flat display and a new button on the left side below a redesigned speaker vent, with a new protrusion on the right that houses the mic, button, and Digital Crown which looks to be better protected from accidental presses.
The Verge
Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro appears in unboxing video ahead of launch
What appears to be the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro surfaced in a brief unboxing video posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a technology shop based in Bangladesh. The video shows someone taking the device out of a Google-branded box and showing off its sleek black exterior, which features Google’s “G” logo stamped on the back.
The Verge
LG’s fancy new shoeboxes pamper your sneakers
If you’ve browsed around the Container Store looking for the perfect sneaker storage, you’re looking in the wrong places. Maybe what you really need is LG’s new Styler ShoeCase — a shoebox with a window that’s currently being displayed at IFA. The enclosure can keep your shoes safe from moisture and has filters to protect them from UV light.
