ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Valerie Bertinelli’s Burrata Caprese Salad Recipe Is an Easy, Flavor-Packed Labor Day Picnic Dish

By Ashley Swallow
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Snoop Dogg, Chrissy Teigen, Kristin Cavallari, and, of course, Martha Stewart, are just a few of the many big names who have entered the culinary arena and published cookbooks . Amongst the celebrity chefs is Valerie Bertinelli . Take a look back at Bertinelli’s path to fame and her infamous Burrata Caprese Salad that is perfect for any Labor Day picnic or event.

Valerie Bertinelli’s career in the spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD99T_0heK3BsZ00
Chef Valerie Bertinelli on ‘The Today Show’ | Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As Valerie Bertinelli’s fans and followers probably already know, the star rose to fame through her acting work. Her debut role came in 1974 when she was cast as Peggy on the CBS series Apple’s Way . For almost a decade, the talented star appeared as Barbara Cooper on the well-known TV series One Day at a Time . In 1990 Bertinelli took on the lead in Sydney, and just a few years later, the actor’s fans got to enjoy watching her play the part of Holly Aldridge in Cafe Americain .

Over the years, the award-winning star landed recurring roles on shows like Touched by an Angel and Hot in Cleveland . However, more recently, the star’s acting skills aren’t what seem to have everyone captivated at the moment.

Mashed ‘s feature, “Valerie Bertinelli’s Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads,” highlighted the amazing and impressive pivot the star has been on. Taking a break from her usual scenes and titles, Bertinelli has been making quite a name for herself in the culinary world.

Bertinelli’s show on Food Network, Valerie’s Home Cooking , has been on the air since 2015. The Daytime Emmy Award Winning series focuses on Bertinelli as she prepares her famous home-cooked meals for her family and friends. The popular series that has showcased a whole other side of the well-known celebrity has just finished airing its 13th season.

Ironically enough, Bertinelli’s passion for acting and cooking will be coming together in her upcoming role on the TV series Hungry . Speaking of, take a look at this recipe from Bertinelli that is a Labor Day must.

Valerie Bertinelli’s Burrata Caprese Salad recipe

In hindsight, it makes sense Valerie Bertinelli found herself in the world of cooking . The star has recounted her fond memories of growing up and cooking with her “nonni.”

Over the years, Bertinelli has forged some of her own cooking traditions and customs. Her Burrata Caprese Salad has become a fan favorite, and the reviews speak for themselves.

Fortunately, Food Network has outlined all of the details behind the magical mix. First, in halves or quarters, slice up two heirloom tomatoes. After laying the tomatoes out on a tray, season both sides with salt & pepper. Next, blend up fresh basil, garlic, salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

Once the oil is smoothly blended, drizzle most of it right over the tomatoes. Tear the burrata balls into large pieces and then sprinkle them on top. Top off the salad with the leftover garlic-basil oil and serve instantly! Not only is this recipe easy to execute, but it is a guaranteed hit.

Rachael Ray is another widely-loved celebrity chef . Her Italian-American Salad on Rachael Ray is definitely worth checking out. Lovers of the infamous cobb salad will want to take a peek at Snoop Dogg’s barbeque spin of the classic. Luckily, Delish has the 411 behind the popular rapper’s BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad.

Kardea Brown, Molly Yeh, and Nadiya Hussain are just a few of the well-known A-listers who have released cookbooks this year. With so many celebrity-endorsed recipes, the options are limitless.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Proves She is Queen of the TV Culinary Scene and Reveals Her 1 Most-Requested Dish

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's Who Ree Drummond's Favorite Celebrity Chef Is

In the cutthroat culinary world, it can be difficult even for the most talented chefs to rise to the top. Of all the chefs who have tried to make a name for themselves in the food world, only a handful have truly become household names. Therefore, it's unsurprising that there is a fair share of rivalries between famous foodies. From spats between British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay to the time when Alton Brown and Adam Richman battled it out on Twitter, there have been some pretty epic celebrity chef feuds over the years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Nadiya Hussain
Person
Rachael Ray
Person
Molly Yeh
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Snoop Dogg
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Dolly Parton’s Coleslaw Is the Summer Side Dish You Need

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. The best summer side dishes have a few things in common: They’re...
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message: 'Love You With Everything I Got'

Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday. “hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Celebrity Chefs#Labor Day#Food Drink#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty Images#Cbs#Apple S Way
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
RECIPES
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
TODAY.com

44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish

The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.
RESTAURANTS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

173K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy