Valerie Bertinelli’s Burrata Caprese Salad Recipe Is an Easy, Flavor-Packed Labor Day Picnic Dish

Snoop Dogg, Chrissy Teigen, Kristin Cavallari, and, of course, Martha Stewart, are just a few of the many big names who have entered the culinary arena and published cookbooks . Amongst the celebrity chefs is Valerie Bertinelli . Take a look back at Bertinelli’s path to fame and her infamous Burrata Caprese Salad that is perfect for any Labor Day picnic or event.

Valerie Bertinelli’s career in the spotlight

Chef Valerie Bertinelli on ‘The Today Show’ | Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As Valerie Bertinelli’s fans and followers probably already know, the star rose to fame through her acting work. Her debut role came in 1974 when she was cast as Peggy on the CBS series Apple’s Way . For almost a decade, the talented star appeared as Barbara Cooper on the well-known TV series One Day at a Time . In 1990 Bertinelli took on the lead in Sydney, and just a few years later, the actor’s fans got to enjoy watching her play the part of Holly Aldridge in Cafe Americain .

Over the years, the award-winning star landed recurring roles on shows like Touched by an Angel and Hot in Cleveland . However, more recently, the star’s acting skills aren’t what seem to have everyone captivated at the moment.

Mashed ‘s feature, “Valerie Bertinelli’s Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads,” highlighted the amazing and impressive pivot the star has been on. Taking a break from her usual scenes and titles, Bertinelli has been making quite a name for herself in the culinary world.

Bertinelli’s show on Food Network, Valerie’s Home Cooking , has been on the air since 2015. The Daytime Emmy Award Winning series focuses on Bertinelli as she prepares her famous home-cooked meals for her family and friends. The popular series that has showcased a whole other side of the well-known celebrity has just finished airing its 13th season.

Ironically enough, Bertinelli’s passion for acting and cooking will be coming together in her upcoming role on the TV series Hungry . Speaking of, take a look at this recipe from Bertinelli that is a Labor Day must.

Valerie Bertinelli’s Burrata Caprese Salad recipe

In hindsight, it makes sense Valerie Bertinelli found herself in the world of cooking . The star has recounted her fond memories of growing up and cooking with her “nonni.”

Over the years, Bertinelli has forged some of her own cooking traditions and customs. Her Burrata Caprese Salad has become a fan favorite, and the reviews speak for themselves.

Fortunately, Food Network has outlined all of the details behind the magical mix. First, in halves or quarters, slice up two heirloom tomatoes. After laying the tomatoes out on a tray, season both sides with salt & pepper. Next, blend up fresh basil, garlic, salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

Once the oil is smoothly blended, drizzle most of it right over the tomatoes. Tear the burrata balls into large pieces and then sprinkle them on top. Top off the salad with the leftover garlic-basil oil and serve instantly! Not only is this recipe easy to execute, but it is a guaranteed hit.

Other salad recipes promoted by popular A-listers

Rachael Ray is another widely-loved celebrity chef . Her Italian-American Salad on Rachael Ray is definitely worth checking out. Lovers of the infamous cobb salad will want to take a peek at Snoop Dogg’s barbeque spin of the classic. Luckily, Delish has the 411 behind the popular rapper’s BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad.

Kardea Brown, Molly Yeh, and Nadiya Hussain are just a few of the well-known A-listers who have released cookbooks this year. With so many celebrity-endorsed recipes, the options are limitless.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Proves She is Queen of the TV Culinary Scene and Reveals Her 1 Most-Requested Dish