ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Why Canadians should be concerned about intensifying violence in Congo

By Christina Clark-Kazak, Associate Professor, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2njp_0heK38Jd00
People walk on the road near Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, as they flee fighting between Congolese forces and M23 rebels in May 2022. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) stems from deep economic, political and geopolitical conflict spanning almost three decades.

At the height of what’s been called by experts “ Africa’s World War ” at the turn of the 21st century, the conflict pitted Congolese government forces supported by Angola, Namibia and Zimbabwe against several opposition armed groups backed by Rwanda and Uganda.

Numbers were difficult to verify , ranging from 2.5 million to 5.4 million, but this period is often cited as the largest loss of life since the Second World War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlYNq_0heK38Jd00
In this October 2013 photo, a Congolese army soldier walks near the front line during fighting with rebels north of Goma, eastern Congo. (AP Photo/Joseph Kay)

There was also widespread rape and sexual violence , child soldiering , forced displacement and human rights abuses .

Recent violence threatens fragile peace in the DRC and the African Great Lakes region . But despite escalating death, displacement and fear, Canadian media have largely ignored the DRC conflict.

In addition to concern for human life, Canadians should care for three key reasons.

1. Mineral extraction

The increasing demand for mobile phones and electric vehicles is linking consumers to violent extraction in the DRC.

The country is rich in minerals and is the source of 60 per cent of the world’s reserves of coltan , which powers our cellular phones. It also produces more than 70 per cent of the world’s cobalt , used in electric car batteries.

The extraction of these minerals comes at great human cost.

Read more: What coltan mining in the DRC costs people and the environment

Researchers have documented the use of child labour , environmental degradation , sexual violence and economic rationale for war — meaning some have profited from mineral exploitation and war while the majority of the Congolese population lives in poverty .

As consumers, Canadians should care about how our purchases are linked to violence and human rights abuses in a globalized world.

2. Canada supports peacekeeping in the DRC

Canada has contributed human and financial resources to peacekeeping in the DRC.

Once the largest and most expensive peacekeeping operation in the United Nations’ history , the UN’s current mandate in the DRC has been scaled back.

Ongoing allegations of UN personnel involved in sexual exploitation , economic profiteering and ineffectiveness have turned the Congolese people against the UN.

Read more: Sexual exploitation by UN peacekeepers in DRC: fatherless children speak for first time about the pain of being abandoned

Recent protests have been violent , resulting in the deaths of 36 people, including four UN peacekeepers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaBeq_0heK38Jd00
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force deployed in Congo. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

The UN has temporarily withdrawn from Butembo, a major city in eastern Congo. The Congolese government has also expelled the UN mission’s spokesperson .

Given Canada’s investments in peacekeeping operations in the DRC, Canadians should demand accountability for alleged human rights violations by UN officials.

Canadian multilateral diplomacy also has a vested interest in ensuring the credibility of UN peacekeeping to maintain and promote peace. The DRC is central to regional stability as the second-largest country in Africa bordering nine neighbours.

3. Canadian-Congolese connections

Ongoing violence in the DRC has caused people to flee Congo to neighbouring countries and to Canada. The DRC consistently ranks among the top countries in terms of alleged persecution in refugee claims in Canada.

Congolese refugees are resettled to Canada through private sponsorship or government assistance streams, and Canada is a destination for Congolese international students . At a time of declining French-language speakers in Canada, Congolese-Canadians make up an important percentage of francophones.

These human connections can be leveraged by the Canadian government for expertise on the situation in the DRC, and Canada’s response.

How should Canadians respond?

Canada is connected to the DRC through the global economy, international peacekeeping efforts and migration. We must not ignore violence because it’s far away.

As consumers, we need to hold companies accountable for ethical sourcing of materials in our cellular telephones and electric vehicles.

We need accurate and timely information on events unfolding in the DRC. If Canadian media do not have resources for dedicated reporting, they should amplify stories from credible local, regional and international news organizations.

As constituents, we need to call on our MPs and the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence and International Cooperation for accountability for Canadian and UN peacekeeping in the DRC.

While Canadian officials have said no Canadian personnel were injured in the recent anti-UN violence, they have not publicly commented on the underlying reasons for the protests.

The Canadian government should convene a group of experts, including Congolese-Canadians, to review Canada’s role in the DRC and propose a strategy for current and future peace support operations in the country.

As a long-standing contributor to peacekeeping in the DRC, Canada has a responsibility to ensure that our interventions respect human rights and contribute to lasting peace.

Christina Clark-Kazak does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Airstrike hits kindergarten in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike by Ethiopia’s air force hit a kindergarten in the country’s embattled Tigray region, causing deaths and injuries on Friday, according to local broadcasters. It was the latest escalation of a conflict that has created a humanitarian crisis for millions of people. Tigray Television quoted witnesses saying the afternoon attack hit a kindergarten called Red Kids Paradise in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele. It aired graphic images of children and adults with dismembered bodies in the aftermath of the attack. Homes near the kindergarten also were hit in the strike, broadcaster Dimtsi Weyane reported. Tigrayan officials called the airstrike “a heartless, sadistic” assault.
AFRICA
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
travelnoire.com

The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico

The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Second Congo War#First Congo War#Canadians#Congolese
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
World
Country
Canada
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
BBC

Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy

At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed and food aid destroyed after militants attacked several vehicles in Somalia's central Hiiraan region. "They put a bomb while people were in the car and blew it up," the region's governor told the BBC Somali service. Islamist militant group...
CARS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy