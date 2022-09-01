Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leads my Top 200 fantasy football rankings for the 2022 NFL season. Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb are among my other Top 5 options.
Two weeks remain in the preseason, which means fantasy football drafts will need to take place soon, as the NFL's regular season starts Sept. 8.
Selecting a running back with your first pick is a very common draft strategy, but you also should keep an eye on the top players at other positions. Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is my top wide receiver this season. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is my top quarterback.
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is my top tight end. I like the Bills as the best defensive/special teams and Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens as my top kicker.
For other position rankings, check out my articles on the top wide receivers , quarterbacks , running backs and tight ends for this season. Those rankings will be updated over the final two weeks of the preseason based on injuries and depth chart changes.
The following Top 200 list also will be updated through training camp and up to the first game of the 2022 NFL season. My rankings are based on talent, strength of schedule, workload and injury history, among other factors.
Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2022
1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts , Bye Week 14
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings , Bye Week 7
5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns , Bye Week 9
6. Joe Mixon , RB, Cincinnati Bengals , Bye Week 10
7. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers , Bye Week 13
8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints , Bye Week 14
9. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6
10. Saquon Barkley , RB, New York Giants , Bye Week 9
11. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers , Bye Week 9
12. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams , Bye Week 7
13. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10
14. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7
15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
16. Aaron Jones , RB, Green Bay Packers , Bye Week 14
17. Stefon Diggs , WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
18. Mike Evans , WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Bye Week 11
19. Tyreek Hill , WR, Miami Dolphins , Bye Week 11
20. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles , Bye Week 7
21. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10
22. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos , Bye Week 9
23. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers , Bye Week 9
24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys , Bye Week 9
25. Keenan Allen , WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8
26. James Conner , RB, Arizona Cardinals , Bye Week 13
27. David Montgomery , RB, Chicago Bears , Bye Week 14
28. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions , Bye Week 6
29. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6
30. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10
31. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons , Bye Week 14
32. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
33. Ezekiel Elliott , RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9
34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
35. Mike Williams , WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8
36. Adam Thielen , WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7
37. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
38. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10
39. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13
40. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
41. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9
42. Allen Robinson , WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7
43. Michael Thomas , WR. New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14
44. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11
45. Kareem Hunt , RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9
46. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks , Bye Week 11
47. Miles Sanders , RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7
48. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
49. Joe Burrow , QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10
50. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6
51. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7
52. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14
53. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7
54. Brandin Cooks , WR, Houston Texans , Bye Week 6
55. Courtland Sutton , WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9
56. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots , Bye Week 10
57. Leonard Fournette , RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
58. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6
59. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 14
60. Jalen Hurts , QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7
61. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11
62. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
63. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7
64. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8
65. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13
66. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14
67. Patrick Mahomes , QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
68. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
69. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets , Bye Week 10
70. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars , Bye Week 11
71. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6
72. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14
73. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11
74. Tyler Lockett , WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11
75. Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 9
76. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6
77. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
78. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9
79. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10
80. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6
81. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14
82. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
83. Lamar Jackson , QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10
84. James Cook , RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
85. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9
86. Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
87. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11
88. Derek Carr , QB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6
89. Melvin Gordon , RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9
90. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11
91. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14
92. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11
93. Russell Wilson , QB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9
94. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14
95. DeAndre Hopkins , WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13
96. Russell Gage, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
97. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13
98. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 10
99. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
100. Julio Jones , WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
101. Robert Woods , WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6
102. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 10
103. Tom Brady , QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
104. Amari Cooper , WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9
105. Aaron Rodgers , QB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14
106. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7
107. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
108. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
109. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7
110. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 1
111. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9
112. Matthew Stafford , QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7
113. Kyler Murray , QB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13
114. Zach Ertz , TE, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13
115. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
116. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
117. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
118. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
119. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6
120. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 10
121. Dak Prescott , QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9
122. Kirk Cousins , QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7
123. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9
124. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 9
125. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
126. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
127. Mark Ingram , RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14
128. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
129. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7
130. K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bey Week 7
131. Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
132. Tyler Boyd , WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10
133. Tua Tagovailoa , QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11
134. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
135. D.J. Chark, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 7
136. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11
137. Jameis Winston , QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14
138. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14
139. Devante Parker, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
140. K.J. Hamler, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9
141. Curtis Samuel , WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
142. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
143. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14
144. Trevor Lawrence , QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11
145. Matt Ryan , QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
146. Jared Goff , QB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6
147. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, Bye Week 6
148. Jalen Tolbert, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9
149. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6
150. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
151. Darrel Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13
152. Ryan Tannehill , QB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6
153. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14
154. Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
155. Mike Davis , RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10
156. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14
157. J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
158. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13
159. Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6
160. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
161. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
162. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13
163. Jerick McKinnon , RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8
164. Ameer Abdullah , RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6
165. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6
166. Jarvis Landry , WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14
167. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
168. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14
169. Evan Engram , TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11
170. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11
171. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7
172. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 14
173. David Njoku , TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9
174. Irv Smith, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7
175. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10
176. Sammy Watkins , WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14
177. Buffalo Bills, D/ST, Bye Week 7
178. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14
179. Marvin Jones , WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11
180. Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
181. Corey Davis , WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 10
182. Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7
183. Damien Williams, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14
184. Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6
185. Jamison Crowder , WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7
186. Sterling Shepard , WR, New York Giants , Bye Week 9
187. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8
188. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14
189. Robbie Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13
190. Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8
191. Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7
192. Noah Fant, TE, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11
193. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9
194. Austin Hooper , TE, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6
195. Los Angeles Rams, D/ST, Bye Week 7
196. San Francisco 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9
197. New Orleans Saints, D/ST, Bye Week 14
198. Brandon McManus , K, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9
199. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10
200. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, D/ST, Bye Week 11
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
Comments / 0