Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings

By Alex Butler
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leads my Top 200 fantasy football rankings for the 2022 NFL season. Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb are among my other Top 5 options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005b5v_0heK36YB00
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (R) leads my 2022 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Two weeks remain in the preseason, which means fantasy football drafts will need to take place soon, as the NFL's regular season starts Sept. 8.

Selecting a running back with your first pick is a very common draft strategy, but you also should keep an eye on the top players at other positions. Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is my top wide receiver this season. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is my top quarterback.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is my top tight end. I like the Bills as the best defensive/special teams and Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens as my top kicker.

For other position rankings, check out my articles on the top wide receivers , quarterbacks , running backs and tight ends for this season. Those rankings will be updated over the final two weeks of the preseason based on injuries and depth chart changes.

The following Top 200 list also will be updated through training camp and up to the first game of the 2022 NFL season. My rankings are based on talent, strength of schedule, workload and injury history, among other factors.

Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2022

1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts , Bye Week 14

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings , Bye Week 7

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns , Bye Week 9

6. Joe Mixon , RB, Cincinnati Bengals , Bye Week 10

7. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers , Bye Week 13

8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints , Bye Week 14

9. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

10. Saquon Barkley , RB, New York Giants , Bye Week 9

11. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers , Bye Week 9

12. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams , Bye Week 7

13. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

14. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

16. Aaron Jones , RB, Green Bay Packers , Bye Week 14

17. Stefon Diggs , WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

18. Mike Evans , WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Bye Week 11

19. Tyreek Hill , WR, Miami Dolphins , Bye Week 11

20. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles , Bye Week 7

21. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

22. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos , Bye Week 9

23. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers , Bye Week 9

24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys , Bye Week 9

25. Keenan Allen , WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

26. James Conner , RB, Arizona Cardinals , Bye Week 13

27. David Montgomery , RB, Chicago Bears , Bye Week 14

28. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions , Bye Week 6

29. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

30. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

31. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons , Bye Week 14

32. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

33. Ezekiel Elliott , RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

34. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

35. Mike Williams , WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

36. Adam Thielen , WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

37. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

38. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

39. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

40. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

41. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

42. Allen Robinson , WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

43. Michael Thomas , WR. New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

44. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

45. Kareem Hunt , RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

46. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks , Bye Week 11

47. Miles Sanders , RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

48. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

49. Joe Burrow , QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

50. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

51. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

52. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

53. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

54. Brandin Cooks , WR, Houston Texans , Bye Week 6

55. Courtland Sutton , WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

56. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots , Bye Week 10

57. Leonard Fournette , RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

58. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

59. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 14

60. Jalen Hurts , QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

61. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11

62. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

63. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

64. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

65. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

66. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14

67. Patrick Mahomes , QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

68. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

69. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets , Bye Week 10

70. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars , Bye Week 11

71. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

72. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

73. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

74. Tyler Lockett , WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11

75. Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 9

76. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6

77. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

78. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

79. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

80. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

81. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

82. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

83. Lamar Jackson , QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

84. James Cook , RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

85. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

86. Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

87. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

88. Derek Carr , QB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

89. Melvin Gordon , RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

90. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11

91. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14

92. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

93. Russell Wilson , QB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

94. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14

95. DeAndre Hopkins , WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

96. Russell Gage, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

97. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

98. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 10

99. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

100. Julio Jones , WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

101. Robert Woods , WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

102. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 10

103. Tom Brady , QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

104. Amari Cooper , WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

105. Aaron Rodgers , QB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

106. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

107. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

108. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

109. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 7

110. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 1

111. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

112. Matthew Stafford , QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

113. Kyler Murray , QB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

114. Zach Ertz , TE, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

115. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

116. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

117. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

118. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

119. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 6

120. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 10

121. Dak Prescott , QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

122. Kirk Cousins , QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

123. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

124. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 9

125. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

126. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

127. Mark Ingram , RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

128. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

129. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

130. K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bey Week 7

131. Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

132. Tyler Boyd , WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

133. Tua Tagovailoa , QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

134. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

135. D.J. Chark, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 7

136. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

137. Jameis Winston , QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

138. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

139. Devante Parker, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

140. K.J. Hamler, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

141. Curtis Samuel , WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

142. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

143. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14

144. Trevor Lawrence , QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

145. Matt Ryan , QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

146. Jared Goff , QB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6

147. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, Bye Week 6

148. Jalen Tolbert, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 9

149. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6

150. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

151. Darrel Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

152. Ryan Tannehill , QB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

153. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14

154. Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

155. Mike Davis , RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

156. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14

157. J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

158. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

159. Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

160. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

161. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

162. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 13

163. Jerick McKinnon , RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 8

164. Ameer Abdullah , RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

165. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 6

166. Jarvis Landry , WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 14

167. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

168. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 14

169. Evan Engram , TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

170. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 11

171. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

172. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team, Bye Week 14

173. David Njoku , TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 9

174. Irv Smith, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 7

175. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 10

176. Sammy Watkins , WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

177. Buffalo Bills, D/ST, Bye Week 7

178. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

179. Marvin Jones , WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 11

180. Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

181. Corey Davis , WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 10

182. Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

183. Damien Williams, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 14

184. Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 6

185. Jamison Crowder , WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 7

186. Sterling Shepard , WR, New York Giants , Bye Week 9

187. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

188. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 14

189. Robbie Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 13

190. Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 8

191. Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 7

192. Noah Fant, TE, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 11

193. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

194. Austin Hooper , TE, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 6

195. Los Angeles Rams, D/ST, Bye Week 7

196. San Francisco 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9

197. New Orleans Saints, D/ST, Bye Week 14

198. Brandon McManus , K, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

199. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 10

200. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, D/ST, Bye Week 11

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Washington, DC
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

