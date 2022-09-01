ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother’ Winners: What Is Jordan Lloyd’s Net Worth?

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

With 24 seasons and counting, Big Brother can stake its claim as one of the most popular reality TV shows ever. The winners and runners-up remain popular years after appearing on the show, and that includes Jordan Lloyd. Let’s look at Lloyd’s net worth, what she’s doing now, and whether she’s still with Big Brother showmance partner Jeff Schroeder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Qb1W_0heK35fS00
‘Big Brother’ Season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd | David Livingston/Getty Images

What does Jordan Lloyd do for a living since winning ‘Big Brother’?

Since winning Big Brother Season 11 in 2009, Lloyd has occasionally appeared on TV.

She and Big Brother showmance partner Jeff Schoeder returned for season 13. Lloyd also participated in The Amazing Race with Schroeder in 2010. She appeared in three episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful (including back-to-back shows in 2014).

Outside of entertainment, Lloyd and Schroeder landed a real estate show in 2021. She also discussed her partnerships with various brands on social media in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly . Lloyd also told EW that she focuses a lot of her time on being a stay-at-home mom to her two sons.

She has stayed busy since leaving the Big Brother house, but winning season 11 is a huge part of Lloyd’s net worth and the accomplishment she might be most famous for.

Jordan Lloyd’s net worth after ‘Big Brother’

As the Big Brother Season 11 victor, Lloyd outlasted Schroeder, runner-up Natalie Martinez, and all the other houseguests to earn the $500,000 winner’s prize.

However, Lloyd didn’t walk away with half a million dollars as a Big Brother champion. Multi-time Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider won $1.38 million on the show, but she faced paying up to 37% of those winning in federal taxes, as Forbes reported. If Lloyd faced a similar tax burden, she would have paid $185,000 in taxes on her winnings and walked away with $315,000. The North Carolina native would also have had to pay state income taxes on her winnings.

With the government getting a cut of her winnings, Lloyd’s net worth sits at $300,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth . However, don’t expect Lloyd to try adding to her net worth by competing on Big Brother again. When asked if she’d participate in an all-winners season , Lloyd said she wasn’t interested in returning.

Are Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder still together?

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Jeff Schroeder Says He’s Learned From ‘BB13’ Offensive Comment

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder’s Big Brother showmance was one of the highlights of season 11 for fans. We’re guessing Lloyd bolstering her net worth with a victory and finding love on the show were personal bright spots.

They made an instant connection on the show, began dating when the season ended, returned for season 13, and came back for a special episode in 2014 in which Schroeder proposed to Lloyd. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed sons in 2016 and 2018.

Lloyd and Schroder are still together. Her Instagram feed includes dozens of pictures of her and Schroeder, their sons, family vacations, and other activities. Likewise, Schroeder shares selfies with Lloyd and family pictures on his Instagram account . It appears one of the greatest Big Brother showmances is still going strong.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Many Fans Think a Showmance Is Forming Between Alyssa and Kyle

Comments / 0

