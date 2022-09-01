ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robert Pattinson on His First Impression of Kristen Stewart

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Bella Swan is easily one of Kristen Stewart’s most well-known roles. Portraying the vampire-obsessed human turned her into a household name around the globe. But being in the Twilight movies was hardly Stewart’s first big break. She had a pretty impressive resume before playing Bella and was known to many indie filmmakers. Perhaps that’s why Robert Pattinson was initially intimidated by his co-star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfNkZ_0heK34mj00
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart | Franco S. Origlia/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson had to take drugs before his ‘Twilight’ audition

By the time Pattinson got around to auditioning for the role of Edward Cullen, Stewart had already been cast as Bella. At the time, Pattinson was suffering from extreme audition anxiety. In fact, his agent, whom he was living with at the time, had to convince him to take a valium just so he’d show up to his audition. And even though the drugs calmed him down, he couldn’t shake his nerves completely. Pattinson admits that acting opposite Stewart, a more experienced actor, was a bit daunting. However, he managed to use these feelings to his advantage.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Was ‘Freaking out’ From Claustrophobia in 1 ‘Twilight’ Scene

‘The Batman’ actor admits that he was intimidated by Kristen Stewart

“I was a little intimidated by Kristen in my audition,” Pattinson admitted to TIME . “So I played it like a guy who is beating himself up a lot about everything. I don’t think anyone else did it like that. I think they concentrated on the confidence aspect.”

Pattinson recalls how Stewart behaved in his screen test for ‘Twilight’

In addition to being intimidated by Stewart, Pattinson admits that she was the picture of professionalism. According to The Lighthouse actor, he took his cues from Stewart and modeled his behavior after her. In an interview with Vanity Fair , Pattinson spoke more about his screen test for Twilight and his first impression of Stewart.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson Learned How to Do a Basic Skill for ‘Eclipse’

“Casting was really easygoing, and Kristen is also very cool, but at the same time, there is something very, very serious about her,” Pattinson explained. “I really wasn’t expecting the girl who plays Bella to be like her at all. Her professionalism made me keep my mouth shut whenever I wasn’t acting. It further gave the illusion of being serious.”

Stewart campaigned for Pattinson to be cast as Edward Cullen

Ultimately, Pattinson’s take on the character and his professional demeanor paid off, and he landed the role of Edward. Interestingly enough, it was Stewart who went to bat for him to get the role. She immediately felt that The Batman actor stood out amongst his competition and was quick to share her opinion with Twilight director, Catherine Hardwick. So clearly, both actors thought highly of each other from the very beginning. It’s not surprising that they both ended up getting along famously during the years they spent making the five movies.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson Was Terrified When He Got Recognized in Prison

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse tells man hitting on her that she has a boyfriend

Suki Waterhouse recently revealed how she got hit on by a man and politely turned him down by telling him she has a boyfriend -- notably A-lister Robert Pattinson, with whom she’s been in a relationship for years. In a recent clip posted to her TikTok, the 30-year-old musician is seen walking through a parking lot while a man tries to talk to her. She then proceeds to walk away from him and says “bye honey,” before her eyes widen in front of the camera.The man goes on to follow her and ask for her number, prompting Waterhouse to...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’

Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Stunning Transformation Of Robert Pattinson

Whether you know him as Cedric Diggory, Edward Cullen, or Batman, you most likely recognize Robert Pattinson. The British actor rose to fame in the 2000s with his roles in the "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" franchises, his soulful stares and chiseled jawline making him a teen heartthrob. Born on May...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Robert Pattinson
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

173K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy