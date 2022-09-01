Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels
California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
FOXBusiness
California residents asked to conserve again amid record heat days after state bans gas cars
California residents have been asked to conserve electricity for another day as a heat wave sweeps the West. The state's energy grid operator issued another statewide Flex Alert, calling for conservation from 4 to 9 p.m. PT due to "increasing high heat, tightening energy supplies and more potential strain on the grid."
PLANetizen
The Nation's Largest Wind Farm: Planned in Wyoming, Built for California
The Los Angeles Times recently published a big, interactive feature about plans to build the largest wind farm in the United States—and ship the electricity to California via a 732-mile power line. Sammy Roth reports on location for story to detail the tensions between the press need for renewable...
Triple-digit heat causing concerns for state's power grid, leading to 5th day of Flex Alert
The triple-digit temperatures are creating concerns for the state's power supply. To that end, for the fifth straight day, a Flex Alert will be in effect Sunday, which seeks voluntary power conservation by residents to reduce the strain on the electrical grid.The first Flex Alert was issued Wednesday urging residents to reduce their electricity use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additional alerts have been issued for the same hours each day since. The alerts have worked thus far, with the state avoiding involuntary power cutoffs. According to the California Independent System Operator -- which manages the state's power grid -- electrical demand on Thursday topped out at 47,357 megawatts, the highest figure since September 2017. The agency projected that demand could exceed that number on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday's forecast at 49,000 megawatts, according to City News Service.During the alerts, residents are urged to take power-saving steps, which include setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher; avoiding use of major appliances; turning off unnecessary lights; and avoid charging electric vehicles. Meanwhile, in the city of Glendale, rolling blackouts for one hour at a time could be implemented to reduce the strain on the grid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
NBC Los Angeles
As California Pushes Toward EVs, Flex Alert Asks People Not to Charge Cars During Peak Hours
Power officials are urging people not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours during this heat wave as they extended a Flex Alert Thursday. The state has been encouraging everyone to drive electric cars to help with climate change. But in this super hot climate right now, residents are being asked to be careful about when they charge to reduce the risk that they'll lose power altogether.
centraloregondaily.com
Thousands told to flee 3 Northern California towns ahead of fire
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday afternoon that U.S. Highway 97 was closed 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border. Weed is located at the junction of U.S. 97 and Interstate 5. Travis Pittman contributed to this report.
Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino. “It...
RELATED PEOPLE
California legislature adjourns in heat wave, leaves Newsom in hot seat
SACRAMENTO -- California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor.They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills - his every decision viewed through the prism of the November election and his recent attempts to take the national stage on issues like gun control and abortion rights while criticizing red state governors.Some hot button bills fizzled: allowing minors age...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
SACRAMENTO (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements.Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California's ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't. The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state's...
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers adjourned this year’s legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor. They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
theorion.com
Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia
Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law
On "Fox Business Tonight," Scott Martin talks about the problems with California's decision to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Virginia is on course to implement the new Californian limitations on the sale of gas-powered automobiles, despite having a Republican governor.
California gun bill fails on tactical error in Legislature
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun-control advocates could have had another victory in their very successful California legislative session that ended Thursday if not for a risky move supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom that backfired on a bill to impose new limits on carrying concealed weapons after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down old rules.
Comments / 4