ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
FOXBusiness

California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels

California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Triple-digit heat causing concerns for state's power grid, leading to 5th day of Flex Alert

The triple-digit temperatures are creating concerns for the state's power supply. To that end, for the fifth straight day, a Flex Alert will be in effect Sunday, which seeks voluntary power conservation by residents to reduce the strain on the electrical grid.The first Flex Alert was issued Wednesday urging residents to reduce their electricity use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additional alerts have been issued for the same hours each day since. The alerts have worked thus far, with the state avoiding involuntary power cutoffs. According to the California Independent System Operator -- which manages the state's power grid -- electrical demand on Thursday topped out at 47,357 megawatts, the highest figure since September 2017. The agency projected that demand could exceed that number on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday's forecast at 49,000 megawatts, according to City News Service.During the alerts, residents are urged to take power-saving steps, which include setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher; avoiding use of major appliances; turning off unnecessary lights; and avoid charging electric vehicles. Meanwhile, in the city of Glendale, rolling blackouts for one hour at a time could be implemented to reduce the strain on the grid. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
NBC Los Angeles

As California Pushes Toward EVs, Flex Alert Asks People Not to Charge Cars During Peak Hours

Power officials are urging people not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours during this heat wave as they extended a Flex Alert Thursday. The state has been encouraging everyone to drive electric cars to help with climate change. But in this super hot climate right now, residents are being asked to be careful about when they charge to reduce the risk that they'll lose power altogether.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Scalise
CBS San Francisco

California legislature adjourns in heat wave, leaves Newsom in hot seat

SACRAMENTO -- California lawmakers adjourned this year's legislative session at the onset of a protracted triple-digit heat wave that fed some of their final debates over climate change and keeping the lights on by propping up an aging nuclear reactor.They left Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hot seat, with 30 days to sign or reject hundreds of bills - his every decision viewed through the prism of the November election and his recent attempts to take the national stage on issues like gun control and abortion rights while criticizing red state governors.Some hot button bills fizzled: allowing minors age...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
CBS San Francisco

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements.Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California's ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't. The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Automobile#Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Ev#Fox Business#Varney Co#Energy Commission
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
theorion.com

Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia

Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy