25 Fun Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzVAO_0heK2kXf00 The first line of the Steely Dan song “Reelin’ in the Years” - “Your everlasting summer and you can see it fading fast” - sums up the last gasp of summer as we head into Labor Day - a federal holiday since 1894, observed on the first Monday of September each year. (These are the origins of every American federal holiday .)

Yes, Labor Day and the two days preceding it form the last three-day weekend of the summer already, and in some parts of the nation, kids have already returned to school. But the weather is still favorable for any number of activities, and in spite of the omnipresent pressure of inflation (and the lingering danger of contracting COVID-19), Americans will be out and about for the season’s final holiday.

According to AAA, the national average price for gasoline as of Aug. 30 is $3.84, down $1.11 from the peak in mid-June. That might coax many Americans to hit the highways and go to the beach or a lake, visit a national park, or take a road trip. (It’s not too late to head for one of the best destinations for summer fun in every state .)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of activities and events to consider this Labor Day by reviewing suggestions from Country Living and various local and regional websites around the country.

Click here to see 25 things to do on Labor Day Weekend

They don’t all involve going someplace. If you intend to stay at home for the holiday, you can fire up the barbecue and spark up the s’mores, or tackle that house project you didn’t get to when you were at home during the pandemic. If you’re not feeling so ambitious, just get comfortable and catch up on your reading or watch some baseball on TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOVkI_0heK2kXf00

Attend college football games

The first full weekend of college football kicks off on Labor Day Weekend. Georgia begins the defense of its national title when the Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q71Pc_0heK2kXf00

Root for your favorite baseball team

Labor Day trains the focus of baseball fans on the pennant races in the three divisions of the American League and the National League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOZ3Q_0heK2kXf00

Go to a concert

The National Symphony Orchestra's free annual Labor Day weekend concert will perform on the West Lawn of the Capitol Building on Sunday, Sept. 3. Principal pops conductor Steven Reineke leads the orchestra in music by Aaron Copland and John Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHZoB_0heK2kXf00

Attend D.C. JazzFest

The D.C. JazzFest is an annual showcase of national and local musicians that takes place from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. The free event, the district's premier jazz event, is held at The Wharf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLZxr_0heK2kXf00

Take an ATV ride in the Mojave Desert

Take a trip out to the Southwest, to the Mojave Desert, for an all-terrain vehicle ride - or barrel through the Valley of Fire in a dune buggy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrsxI_0heK2kXf00

Walk across the Grand Canyon Skywalk Bridge

One of the more spectacular strolls in America is the walk across the glass-bottomed Grand Canyon Skywalk Bridge, 4,000 feet above the canyon floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWfyh_0heK2kXf00

Attend the Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens

Among the live events scheduled in Atlanta this Labor Day Weekend is the Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens. The event is held over three nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLohh_0heK2kXf00

Enjoy the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival

Also in Atlanta is the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival,scheduled to be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Southeast Athletic Complex, where festival-goers can enjoy reggae music and jerk cuisine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro9MH_0heK2kXf00

Attend the Unicycle Festival

The Unicycle Festival is held on Governors Island in New York City. It has dropped events that involve close contact but there are long-distance unicycle races scheduled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPKe4_0heK2kXf00

Take a road trip

For many, Labor Day Weekend is the last opportunity for an extended road trip. For tourist attractions that are a bit off-center (how about the American International Rattlesnake Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico?), check out the website for Roadside America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZbf2_0heK2kXf00

Go on a bike ride

The disruption in the supply chain led to a bicycle shortage that has shown signs of easing. If you have a bike, take the opportunity to hit the trails with family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0E1b_0heK2kXf00

Head to the lake

Few things are more refreshing for body and soul than swimming in a lake or jumping into a swimming hole - for instance, Oneonta Gorge in Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon, where you can luxuriate in the cool waters surrounded by water falls, cliffs, and forests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZssUX_0heK2kXf00

Visit a National Park

There's been an uptick in people visiting America's National Parks with the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. The National Park Service said last year's visitation increased by 60 million over 2020, when the pandemic closed facilities in most parks for at least some of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCR9s_0heK2kXf00

Go hiking

Hiking has many health benefits - but beware of the presence of bears on the trails you frequent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVUcM_0heK2kXf00

Hit the shops

Labor Day Weekend is one of the biggest sales events of the year. Top brands offer deep discounts, and the weekend is the last major savings opportunity until Black Friday the day after Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DH5Em_0heK2kXf00

Decorate your front porch for fall

Fall is coming, whether we want to acknowledge it or not, so the Labor Day Weekend provides an opportunity to pull out decorations - pumpkins, wreaths, garlands, mums, etc. - for autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oTG1_0heK2kXf00

Organize a cookout; eat s'mores

If you plan on shopping on Labor Day, sales on appliances are a big draw, and those include grills. Labor Day is the year's third-most popular holiday for a barbecue, according to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbJKq_0heK2kXf00

Make your own ice cream

The International Dairy Foods Association says the average American eats roughly 20 pounds, or about four gallons, of ice cream each year, almost all of it bought at an ice cream parlor or a supermarket. Try making ice cream at home this Labor Day Weekend instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EN3yB_0heK2kXf00

Watch an outdoor movie

As drive-in movie venues have become fewer and fewer, many towns across the country show movies in parks or open spaces as a way of bringing the community together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nq3Pv_0heK2kXf00

Test a new pizza recipe

About three billion pizzas are consumed each year in the United States - adding up to about 350 slices per second. The average person eats 46 slices per year. The popularity of pizza stones and the grilling of pizza has more and more Americans making America's favorite meal at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1NO8_0heK2kXf00

Go to the beach

For a large part of the country, hitting the beach on Labor Day Weekend might be the last opportunity to work on your tan before the weather cools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g00kh_0heK2kXf00

Read a book

If you get to the beach, or the lake, or even just stay at home, the long holiday weekend affords you time to catch up on your reading.

Attend a parade

Towns all around the country - for instance, Marlborough, Massachusetts - hold parades in honor of the American working man and woman on Labor Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xx55R_0heK2kXf00

Go to a street fair

Street fairs are a great way to spend time with neighbors and help support local businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nc08r_0heK2kXf00

Tackle a house project

The long weekend means you can stop procrastinating and get to those house projects, such as painting a room or organizing your closet.

