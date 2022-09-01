Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamc.org
Lake George Dinner Theatre is a trip back to the 1980’s
You might call Lake George Dinner Theatre “throwback theatre” -or “survivor theater.”. Today a bulk of audiences prefer 90-minute works performed without an intermission. There is also a taste for dark plays that speak to social issues of the world in which we live. You don’t get...
WNYT
Victory Christian Church hosts community backpack and school supply give-away
Hundreds of students are heading back to school better prepared, thanks to a community backpack and school supply give-away from Albany’s Victory Christian Church. Pastor Charlie Mueller says they’re trying to meet the current need of Albany’s families. To do that, they were handing back-to-school items yesterday...
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
NEWS10 ABC
Track season winding down, Spa City ready for fall and winter
The races have run their course and Saratoga Springs is getting ready for the fall and winter seasons. NYRA reporting a record-breaking year for crowds that would poor into city streets benefitting local businesses. This race season, as with most things, all good things must come to an end. However, the fun does not end with the race season. Not in the Spa City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
Autumn Series announced in Saratoga
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2022 Autumn series. The Autumn Series includes tours dedicated to the heritage of Saratoga Springs.
WNYT
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
WNYT
Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season
We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
WNYT
Troy woman hopes flower business inspires others to grow
Shanice Fleming always thought she wanted to be a chef. She became one, working throughout New York City. However, after 10 years, burnout set in and Fleming wanted more. She thought flower farming might be her niche, but never saw farmers of color. An opportunity to work on a farm...
Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend
Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nippertown.com
New Concert Announcements (from the Week Ending September 3)
The Egg has announced a nice show for next month in Dream Theater‘s John Petrucci. Similarly, The Strand up in Hudson Falls continues to overdeliver, including new shows by John Waite and Ace Frehley. Lots of jazz around this month, including festivals in Albany, Lake George, and Woodstock, so enjoy those. See below for more announcements from this week, and bookmark our Calendar for more complete listings.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause raises nearly $14,000
The ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause was held Sunday, with over 300 trucks participating in the event. Approximately 20 miles of roadway from Fort Plain to the Fonda Fairgrounds is a nearly 20-mile journey for each vehicle, with all proceeds donated to a different charity each year. "The funds raised...
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: Lake George Triathlon 2022 opens with Alpha 70.3 race
Alpha Win Races has returned to Lake George this Labor Day Weekend with its series of triathlons. The 2022 Lake George Triathlon Festival features three endurance events designed to offer a “distance for everyone.” Alpha Win produces endurance events throughout the country. The organization offers multiple race distances so that athletes of all fitness and skill levels can participate.
New Brewery is Moving Into Downtown Pittsfield Spot Off North Street
There is a brewery that is literally in the process of making its way into the Berkshires. And its location couldn't be any more central to the region as it is moving into downtown Pittsfield on North Street. As someone living near the spot, with an affinity for craft beer,...
Ballston Spa seeking input for downtown revamp
The village of Ballston Spa is applying for NY Forward, a new state program aimed at helping revitalize small downtowns. Ballston Spa is looking for public engagement as a part of the grant application process.
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society holding vaccine clinic for dogs, cats
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) is holding a vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officials said the free distemper vaccines protect against canine parvovirus.
Canoeist drowns on Saratoga Lake, near Brown’s Beach
A search was underway Thursday morning after a canoeist drowned on Saratoga Lake, according to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.
schenectadycounty.com
Schenectady County Announces Drive Thru Rabies Vaccination Clinic for Pets
Schenectady County will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets and dogs in Glenville on September 24. The clinic is free to Schenectady County residents. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed. Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) transitioned to electronic registration and a...
Comments / 0