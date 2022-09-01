Read full article on original website
digg.com
This Huge, $18 Million Palatial Home Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy this ridiculously large house. If you've ever wondered what kind of home you could live in if you had far, far too much money, look no further. Palazzo Riggi, located in Saratoga Springs, New York, is a 25,000-square-foot estate listed on Zillow for a cool $17,900,000.
WNYT
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
Ballston Spa seeking input for downtown revamp
The village of Ballston Spa is applying for NY Forward, a new state program aimed at helping revitalize small downtowns. Ballston Spa is looking for public engagement as a part of the grant application process.
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
NEWS10 ABC
Track season winding down, Spa City ready for fall and winter
The races have run their course and Saratoga Springs is getting ready for the fall and winter seasons. NYRA reporting a record-breaking year for crowds that would poor into city streets benefitting local businesses. This race season, as with most things, all good things must come to an end. However, the fun does not end with the race season. Not in the Spa City.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause raises nearly $14,000
The ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause was held Sunday, with over 300 trucks participating in the event. Approximately 20 miles of roadway from Fort Plain to the Fonda Fairgrounds is a nearly 20-mile journey for each vehicle, with all proceeds donated to a different charity each year. "The funds raised...
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
biteofthebest.com
Gracie’s Luncheonette, Leeds, Hudson Valley, NY
Gracie’s Luncheonette in Leeds, New York, is worth going out of your way for. They make nearly everything on the menu from scratch and source locally. Owners Allyson Merritt and Andrew Spielberg went to the Culinary Institute of America, where they met. My friends who frequent the place knew...
Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
Storm damage reporting tool launches in Warren County
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services unveiled a new online tool Saturday, to allow residents and visitors to easily report storm damage they spot in their neighborhoods or elsewhere in the county.
WNYT
Pittsfield woman among NASA’S astronauts set to visit the moon
When the mission does eventually launch, there will be a local woman on board the voyage to the moon. It also marks her fourth trip into space!. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Taconic High School graduate Stephanie Wilson is set to make the trip. The paper...
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
WNYT
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery Awarded its 7th Surgery Accreditation
Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation for its on-site operating room for the seventh time since it was initially accredited in 2003. Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC is the only Albany Capital District region office-based surgery medical facility currently accredited by The Joint Commission which is the organization that also accredits many of the hospitals in the United States.
WNYT
Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season
We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
Saratoga track announcer to retire full-time duties
While retaining announcing duties at Belmont Park, John Imbriale will retire as the full-time announcer at the New York Racing Association at the end of 2022, the organization said Sunday.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury drug dealer tell-all
Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
