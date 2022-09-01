World Class Fashion: A Day At the 1863 Club Raises More Than $130,000 for Regional Agencies

Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause raises nearly $14,000
The ninth-annual Convoy for a Cause was held Sunday, with over 300 trucks participating in the event. Approximately 20 miles of roadway from Fort Plain to the Fonda Fairgrounds is a nearly 20-mile journey for each vehicle, with all proceeds donated to a different charity each year. "The funds raised...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Schenectady nonprofit in need of clothes sizes ahead of school year
Things of My Very Own sifts through countless donations daily. “On a general day we could get say maybe, a couple pallets worth of clothes,” emergency aid specialist Meka Boncie-Machin said. Founded in 2008, the non-profit has served countless families and children impacted by abuse and neglect. As their...
Autumn Series announced in Saratoga
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2022 Autumn series. The Autumn Series includes tours dedicated to the heritage of Saratoga Springs.
WNYT
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
Ballston Spa seeking input for downtown revamp
The village of Ballston Spa is applying for NY Forward, a new state program aimed at helping revitalize small downtowns. Ballston Spa is looking for public engagement as a part of the grant application process.
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
wamc.org
Lake George Dinner Theatre is a trip back to the 1980’s
You might call Lake George Dinner Theatre “throwback theatre” -or “survivor theater.”. Today a bulk of audiences prefer 90-minute works performed without an intermission. There is also a taste for dark plays that speak to social issues of the world in which we live. You don’t get...
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
digg.com
This Huge, $18 Million Palatial Home Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy this ridiculously large house. If you've ever wondered what kind of home you could live in if you had far, far too much money, look no further. Palazzo Riggi, located in Saratoga Springs, New York, is a 25,000-square-foot estate listed on Zillow for a cool $17,900,000.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery Awarded its 7th Surgery Accreditation
Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation for its on-site operating room for the seventh time since it was initially accredited in 2003. Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC is the only Albany Capital District region office-based surgery medical facility currently accredited by The Joint Commission which is the organization that also accredits many of the hospitals in the United States.
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: Lake George Triathlon 2022 opens with Alpha 70.3 race
Alpha Win Races has returned to Lake George this Labor Day Weekend with its series of triathlons. The 2022 Lake George Triathlon Festival features three endurance events designed to offer a “distance for everyone.” Alpha Win produces endurance events throughout the country. The organization offers multiple race distances so that athletes of all fitness and skill levels can participate.
SLIDESHOW: Pictures from NEWS10’s backpack giveaway
NEWS10 distributed 1,250 backpacks in five Capital Region communities this week! We started the week in Schenectady, then headed to Menands. We went to Lansingburgh on Wednesday, Amsterdam on Thursday and finishing off the week in Milton.
Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend
Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
WNYT
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
nippertown.com
New Concert Announcements (from the Week Ending September 3)
The Egg has announced a nice show for next month in Dream Theater‘s John Petrucci. Similarly, The Strand up in Hudson Falls continues to overdeliver, including new shows by John Waite and Ace Frehley. Lots of jazz around this month, including festivals in Albany, Lake George, and Woodstock, so enjoy those. See below for more announcements from this week, and bookmark our Calendar for more complete listings.
WNYT
Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season
We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
